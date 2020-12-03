Public Safety Analytics Market Size, Share, Emerging Trend, Increasing Demand, Forecast 2025

Market Overview:

Public safety agencies such as the police department are responsible for justice, national security and policing. These organizations help organizations ensure social safety by using public safety analytics, including a variety of analytics solutions such as video analytics, identity analytics, and social media analytics to help accurately predict crime and disaster.

Key Players:

The public safety analytics market includes vendors which provide security evaluation services across the globe. The companies include Hexagon (Sweden), IBM (US), Cisco (US), NEC (Japan), SAP (Germany), Esri (US), SAS (US), Nice Systems (Israel), Splunk (US), Verint Systems (US), Hitachi Vantara (US), Haystax (US) and among others.

Market Segmentation:

Public Safety Analytics Market By Component

* Solutions

* Services

o Solutions

* Video analytics

* Social media analytics

* Identity analytics

* Sensor data analytics

* Others

o Services

* System integration

* Support and maintenance

* Consulting services

* Managed services

Public Safety Analytics Market By Analytics Type:

* Predictive analytics

* Prescriptive analytics

* Descriptive analytics

Market By Application:

* Pattern Recognition

* Incident detection

* Person of Interest Screening

* Surveillance

Public Safety Analytics Market By Deployment

* On-premises

* Hosted

Market By Industry Vertical:

* Law Enforcement and Intelligence Agencies

* Border Control (Land, Sea, and Air)

* Public Transportation Security

* Critical Infrastructure Security

* Others (manufacturing and emergency services)

Lack of efficient storage and data management capacities:

Public safety and law enforcement agencies are integrating a variety of digital solutions, such as high-quality video surveillance, body worn cameras, and vehicle cameras, to provide reliable evidence against criminals. However, while body worn cameras offer a number of public safety benefits, they also pose public safety issues such as data security.

