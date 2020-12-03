Business Analytics Market Size, Share, Trends, Increasing Growth, By Type, Forecast 2025

Market Overview:

Business analytics tools very similar to advanced and predictive analytics are currently on the market. The business analytics market is growing with the increasing demand for data visualization and retrieval due to the growth of digital data. Increasing adoption of smartphones and the increasing amount of time consumers spend using their smartphones has created valuable user data that businesses can benefit from.

Key Players:

Cloudability, Inc.(US), Densify, Inc.(Canada), EXPONEA (UK), Google LLC (US), International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) (US), Mixpanel, Inc. (US), PanTerra Networks, Inc. (US), SAP SE (Germany), SAS Institute, Inc. (US), Tableau Software, Inc. (US), Teradata Corporation (US), INFOR (US), Microstrategy Incorporated (US), Oracle Corporation (US), Adobe Systems Incorporated (US), Salesforce.com (US), Qlik Technologies, Inc. (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), Tibco Software (US), Fair Isaac Corporation (US), JDA Software Group, Inc. (US) are some of the prominent players profiled in MRFR Analysis and are at the forefront of competition in the global business analytics market.

Market Segmentation:

On the basis of software:

* Query, Reporting and Analysis Tools

* Advanced and Predictive Analytics

* Location Intelligence

* Content Analytics

* Data Warehousing Platform

* Enterprise Performance Management

On the basis of deployment type:

* Cloud

* On-Premises

On the basis of user type:

* Large Enterprises

* SMBs

On the basis of industry vertical:

* Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

* Energy and power

* Education

* Government

* Retail

* Healthcare

* Media and Entertainment

* Manufacturing

* Telecom and IT

* Others

Regional Analysis:

North America is expected to dominate the business analytics market during the forecast period. The growing technological advancement and increase in amount of digital data generated by tech giants in countries like the US is driving the growth of the business analytics market in this region. Additionally, the growing need for risk management software by multiple businesses is contributing to the market growth.

Europe is expected to contribute significantly to the growth of business analytics market during the forecast period. The increasing need for customer retention and service improvement based on the user data is driving the growth of this market in the region. Some of the key players are located in Europe which is set to boost the business analytics market in this region.

