Artificial Intelligence in Education Market Share, Emerging Trends, Increasing Demand, Forecast 2025

Market Overview:

Artificial intelligence in the education sector monitors student abilities with the help of technologies such as machine learning and natural learning, helping to improve the learning process based on the student's needs. In education, AI focuses on individual learning and monitoring, helping students understand topics at their own pace.

AI provides interactive custom software tools for students of all grades, integrated with augmented and virtual reality deployed on digital devices such as smartphones, tablets and wearable devices. Digital interactive content accelerates student learning and understanding. Deploying AI for education improves the learning environment with a special focus on implementing experimental and analytical learning, allowing students to clearly understand concepts.

Key Players:

The prominent players in the market of AI in education are, IBM Corporation (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), Google (US), Amazon.com, Inc., (US), Cognizant (US), Pearson (UK), Bridge-U (UK), DreamBox Learning (US), Fishtree (US), Jellynote (France), Jenzabar, Inc., (US). Other players in the market include Knewton, Inc., (US), Metacog, Inc., (US), Querium Corporation. (US), Century-Tech Ltd (UK), Blackboard, Inc., (US), Third Space Learning (UK), Quantum Adaptive Learning, LLC (US).

Market Segmentation:

By Technology

* Deep Learning and Machine Learning

* Natural Language Processing (NLP)

By Application

* Virtual Facilitators and Learning Environments

* Intelligent Tutoring Systems (ITS)

* Content Delivery Systems

* Fraud and Risk Management

* Student-initiated learning

* Others (education data management, job recommendation, and training and development)

By Component

* Solutions

o Software tools

o Platforms

* Services

o Professional services

o Managed services

By Deployment Mode

* Cloud

* On-premises

Regional Analysis:

Of all regions, North America used AI the most in education solutions during 2014-2019 and is expected to generate the greatest demand for these solutions in the coming years. This includes a highly developed educational infrastructure, growing demand for intelligent education solutions to improve student engagement, increasing demand for personalized learning in the classroom, increasing interest in reducing the burden of teachers, and advocating for EdTech to drive AI in education.

It includes expenses. Because of the increase. US and ultimately local markets. The fastest growing AI demand for education solutions and services is expected to be witnessed in the Asia Pacific region during the forecast period.

