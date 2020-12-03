Architectural Services Market Size, Share, Industry Growth, increasing Demand, Forecast 2025

Market Overview:

According to a future report by Market Research Future, the demand for construction services is increasing. In both commercial and residential buildings, the rapid growth of the global construction sector has been observed as the most important factor driving the market growth. Moreover, with the advent and rapid development of IT technology, it is now possible to use highly advanced design software to support market growth.

Key Players:

Stantec, HKS, INC., Perkins & Will, HDR Architecture, Perkins Eastman, PCL Constructors Inc., IBI Group Inc., HOK, Aedas, Gensler, DP Architects, HOCHTIEF AG, Jacobs, Nikken Sekkei, Foster & Partners Limited, AECOM and others are among the noted market participants that have been profiled in MRFR’s extensive report on the global architectural services market.

Market Segmentation:

Global architectural services market segmentation, by service type:

* Building design

* Interior design

* Construction project management

* Planning and pre-design

* Other services

Global architectural services market segmentation, by end user:

* Education

* Healthcare

* Residential

* Others

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific dominated the global market and was valued at USD 122.31 billion in 2016. Regional growth was largely driven by the presence of major players, the availability of cheaper labor, better infrastructure facilities for manufacturing, good economic conditions and innovation of new products. Service.

Developed countries are driving tremendous demand as the demand for better infrastructure increases, and the high disposable income of their residents is expected to drive the market. The Middle East and Africa regions are projected to show the fastest growth, with a growth rate of 8.3% from 2017 to 2025.

