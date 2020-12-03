A2P SMS Market Size, Share, Trend, Increasing Demand, By Product Type, Forecast 2025

Market Overview:

The process of sending mobile messages from an application to a mobile user is called A2P (application-to-person) messaging. A2P messaging is also known as enterprise or professional SMS. Enterprises use this messaging technology in several technology modes to communicate with consumers, inform users of online services or deliver time-sensitive alerts. In this case, communication is initiated by the business application, not the individual's mobile phone, as in the case of P2P SMS.

Key Players:

The key players of the global A2P messaging market include Bharti Airtel Limited (India), China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited, Tata Communications Limited (India), Sap Se (Germany), Orange Business Services (France), Vodafone Group Plc. (UK), Monty Mobile (UK), ARPUPLUS (Giza), Clickatell(US), Giga Waves (UAE), SMSGLOBAL (Australia), Zen Interactive Technologies (UAE), Global Message Services (Switzerland), Infobip Ltd.(UK), and MGAGE (US).

For More Information @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/a2p-sms-market-6532

Market Segmentation:

By End-Users

* Retail

* Tourism

* BFSI

* Entertainment

* Media

* Marketing

* Healthcare

* Others

By Product Type

* Promotion

* Inquiry Related

* Pushed Content

* Interactive

* CRM (Customer Relationship Management)

* Others

Insights and Tools:

The various insights of the study are based on the elaborate cycle of primary and secondary studies in which analysts participate in the research process. TMR's analysts and expert advisors adopt industry-wide quantitative customer insight tools and market forecasting methodologies to achieve results. This study not only provides estimates and projections, but also provides a neat assessment of these figures for market dynamics. These insights merge data-driven research frameworks with qualitative consulting for business owners, CXOs, policy makers and investors. Insight will also help customers overcome their fears.

Company name: Market Research Future

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune - 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312