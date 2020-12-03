Client Virtualization Market Size, Share, Emerging Trend, Increasing Demand, Forecast 2023

Market Overview:

The global client virtualization market is segmented on the basis of virtualization type, organization size, and industry segment.

By virtualization type, the market has been segmented into desktop virtualization, application virtualization, and presentation virtualization. Among the types of virtualization, desktop virtualization is expected to account for the largest share from 2017 to 2023, while presentation virtualization is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023.

Key Players:

The key players in client virtualization market are VMware, Inc. (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), Citrix Systems, Inc. (US), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), IBM Corporation (US), Parallels International GmbH (US), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), Oracle Corporation (US), HP Inc. (US), NComputing Co. LTD (South Korea), Evolve IP, LLC (US), Ericom Software (US), Amazon Web Services, Inc. (US), and Nutanix (US).

Market Segmentation:

Global Client Virtualization, By Virtualization Type

• Desktop Virtualization

• Application Virtualization

• Presentation Virtualization

Global Client Virtualization, By Organization Size

• Large Enterprises

• Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises

Global Client Virtualization, By Industry Vertical

• BFSI

• Healthcare

• IT And Telecom

• Manufacturing

• Retail

• Education

• Others

Regional Insights:

The global market for Client Virtualization Market is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. The geographic analysis of the global client virtualization market has been conducted for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and other regions.

North America is expected to account for the largest market share in the global client virtualization market during the forecast period. The US, Canada and Mexico are leading the region in terms of client virtualization solution adoption. The growth is due to the presence of major suppliers in the region and the rapid adoption of advanced technologies for business processes. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region for the global client virtualization market during the forecast period. Increasing digitization and many SMEs in the region are the main drivers of adoption of client virtualization solutions in the region.

