Employee Monitoring Solution Market Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Forecast 2025

Market Overview:

The global employee monitoring solutions market has been segmented on the basis of component, deployment, organization size, type, application, and industry.

By component, the global employee monitoring solutions market is segmented into solutions and services. The solutions segment is expected to occupy a larger market share over the forecast period.

Based on the deployment mode, the global employee monitoring solutions market has been segmented into on-premises and cloud. The cloud deployment mode segment is expected to become a larger market and registers a higher growth rate during the review period.

Key Players:

InterGuard (US), Birch Grove Software, Inc. (US), FairTrak (India), Netsoft Holdings, LLC (US), IMonitor Software (US), Micro Focus (UK), Splunk Inc. (US), Rapid7 (US), Forcepoint (US), Securonix (US), ObserveIT (US), Imperva (US), One Identity LLC. (US), LogRhythm, Inc. (US), and SolarWinds ULC (Canada) are the key players in the employee monitoring solution market.

Market Segmentation:

Global Employee Monitoring Solution Market

• Drivers

• Restraints

• Opportunities

Market Factor Analysis

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Value Chain/Supply Chain Of The Global Employee Monitoring Solution Market

Global Employee Monitoring Solution Market, By Component

• Software

• Services

Regional Insights:

The global market for employee monitoring solutions is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.6% over the forecast period from 2018 to 2023, and the geographic analysis of the market is conducted for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and other regions.

In terms of adoption of employee monitoring solutions, North America is expected to become the dominant region. The North American market has been segmented into the United States, Canada and Mexico. The growth of the North American market can be attributed to daily business activities and high adoption of advanced technologies in all industries. The United States is a major market at the national level and the Mexican market is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period.

