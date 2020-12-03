AI in Telecommunication Market Size, Share, Trends, Increasing Demand, Industry Growth, Key Players

Market Overview

Artificial intelligence is widely used in a variety of industries including healthcare, finance, automotive, and telecommunications. AI technology transforms industrial processes by increasing productivity and operational efficiency, saving money and time by automating industrial processes, and supporting rapid decision-making by enterprises.

In the telecommunications industry, wireless communication is a complex invention, but it has a great impact on industry and users. The telecommunications industry uses AI to solve the complex nature of wireless systems. AI in the telecom sector leads to intelligent decisions for managing dynamic network traffic and resources, and automation in the industry to reduce costs and increase efficiency.

Key Players

The prominent players in the global AI for telecommunication market are, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd (China), IBM Corporation (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), Intel Corporation (US), Cisco Systems (US), Nuance Communication (US), ZTE Corporation (China), H2O.ai (US), Salesforce (US), Infosys Limited (India), Google LLC (US).

Market Segmentation

Global AI In Telecommunication Market By Components

• Solution

• Services

Global AI In Telecommunication Market By Deployment Mode

• Cloud

• On-Premise

Global AI In Telecommunication Market By Technology

• Machine Learning (ML) & Deep Learning (DL)

• Natural Language Processing (NLP)

Global AI In Telecommunication Market By Application

• Traffic Classification

• Resource Utilization & Network Optimization

• Anomaly Detection

• Predictive Maintenance

• Network Orchestration

• Others

Regional Analysis

In the telecom sector, the global market of AI is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023, covering North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and other regions to study the geographic analysis of AI in the telecom market.

