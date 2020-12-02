Interview to meet Avi Kerendian, CEO and Co-Founder of GGHTx, a Global Health Nonprofit and a global leader in driving innovative change in the healthcare nonprofit industry. He began his academic career at YU University in New York, NY where he conducted a number of cancer research studies, going on to work at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center at the Ronald Blasberg Lab (MSKCC).

Avi Kerendian set the tone when it came to the big trends permeating the global health industry. In this article, we examine the most common questions that are asked, and I examine his thoughts on the current state of the health industry and his vision for the future of health care.

Although he found my work meaningful and life changing, he decided to focus his mission on achieving more immediate effects on a global scale. Instead, he prioritized his time and efforts on founding the Global Health Foundation, the global nonprofit organization that is changing lives today.

GGHTx is proud to be the first non-profit organization to launch a program to reward hard-working volunteers. GGHTx works tirelessly to provide local NGOs around the world with access to HIV / AIDS education, prevention and treatment. In addition to training and supporting local NGOs in Mexico and Uganda. They have also launched various volunteer projects to promote HIV / AIDS education in what they believe is the most effective way to help other nonprofits internationally.

“I hope that many more global health nonprofits will soon follow suit!”.

- Avi Kerendian, (Houston, Texas).

GGHTx and Zidan Benevolence International, like to work hard in the morning and support local businesses in the late afternoon. What makes the volunteers come back again and again is that they can horseback riding or ATV activities and at the same time help with health education on the same day. They hope to serve as a model for promoting and strengthening general health through education, prevention and treatment, and access to health care for all.

Nonprofits such as Kiyini Jimedine can't wait for health to be a guaranteed human right and for globalized healthcare to soon become a reality. Innovation, such as telehealth, is present in developing countries and they are an increasing part of it, but until they find the right governance and leadership in health policy, they will not be able to achieve the global health security of the future.

Helping be a part of the development of the country's health system and infrastructure, the Huellas de Mexico Foundation, in collaboration with Avi Kerendian, also focuses on influencing global health care by supporting the implementation of health policies in Mexico and other Latin American and Caribbean countries. Global health policymakers are shaped by current discourse, not only in the United States, but also in Europe, Asia, and Africa.

That is why Third World legislators must formulate laws that take into account NGOs and nonprofit organizations that work together in those countries to find favorable and comprehensive solutions to address global health nonprofits. Improving the next generation of medical research needs remains a priority for global health development. The most important role GGHTx can play in promoting the relevance and effectiveness of research is to participate in the global effort to promote public health and to prioritize the development of new and innovative approaches to health research and development in Africa and Mexico.

Leading research institutions such as the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the World Health Organization (WHO), and other international organizations are helping to play a critical role in health systems. They play an important role in promoting access to relevant and effective health care and research, as well as in setting priorities for promoting health education, health policy and public policy.



