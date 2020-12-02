Healthcare Co-Founder, Avi Kerendian, Partners with Telehealth Nonprofit

The telemedicine community and health industry are excited about a new partnership that will bring comprehensive health care reform to underserved communities. GGHTx, led by director Avi Kerendian, is an active public health nonprofit organization that aims to improve health care in less privileged communities by funding free medical and dental missions, both volunteer and volunteer.

This objective will be achieved by facilitating the development of a telemedicine platform, which will be the first of its kind in the United States. As part of their goal of providing these communities with self-sufficiency, GGHTx and Dentulu will join forces in the coming months to create free access to telemedicine.

Dental and GGHTx will now help people in remote and isolated communities to easily access the health resources available to them. Telemedicine, or telehealth, is the provision of health services from remote locations that also meet the needs of patients within the health care system. The importance of telepathy is particularly useful in areas with limited access to healthcare, such as rural areas. This is because patients and doctors can use the service from home, making it more accessible to their patients in a variety of ways.

Poverty and the remedying of health problems are monumental tasks, and GGHTx is committed to promoting change in areas where medical facilities are lacking. Over the last three years, they have visited poverty affected areas throughout Uganda and Mexico - and worked to reach extremely disadvantaged communities by providing by supporting complementary health services. Supporting the self-management of health care and improving access to healthcare professionals in underserved communities will make their lives and the lives of their patients easier and better.

To date, the service has provided medical and dental care to thousands of patients, 70% of whom are young women and children, with medical, dental and other complementary health services. Working with volunteer doctors, dentists and support staff, they have a positive impact on the lives of these communities.

The directors have shown love and care for these communities by sponsoring the Vitafusion Health Campaign in Latin America – Guadalajara, Mexico -- providing vital health services, and creating entertaining and educational public health programs for children in these places. They are also determined to maintain the mantle of silence as they continue their missionary journey to reach other neglected communities, continue to provide improved sanitation, access to qualified health professionals and dentists licensed in the United States, along with the best medical and dental care.