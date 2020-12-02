GGHTx: Helping Underserved Patients In Rural Villages – Avi Kerendian

Two trips to Latin America and Uganda scheduled for this month have been cancelled until May 2021 to protect GGHTx staff and volunteers and halt the spread of the deadly coronavirus COVID-19. Due to these difficult times, Dr. Arash Hakhamian, CEO of Dentulu, a leading expert in telemedicine and global health solutions, has made the difficult decision to suspend their trips to Uganda and Mexico. The COVID 19 pandemic needs serious treatment, which is why we have partnered with it to introduce telemedicine and telemedicine solutions to help patients in rural villages in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Kenya.

The benefits of GGHTx telemedicine are not only for patients but for the health system as a whole. The term "telemedicine" may be the term of choice for many people in the US and other parts of the world, such as Africa.

First, it is possible to provide medical care to many people with many different diseases without physical distance being an obstacle to patients and healthcare providers. Doctors can share their knowledge and experience with their patients without having to move or expose them to dangerous coronaviruses, saving valuable time and money for underserved patients or busy doctors. In times of crisis, GGHTx telemedicine is a powerful tool to support people in rural communities, such as rural areas of Africa where we work at GGHTx.

This is just one of the mechanisms by which we use telecommunications technology for the benefit of public health.

This method will allow us to treat people with chronic disorders and provide them with much lower costs and faster costs than traditional health care providers. In particular, we will now be able to arrange an appointment for people in rural areas with many different diseases such as diabetes, heart disease, cancer and HIV / AIDS.

In this sense, the GGHTx program is making progress in the use of telemedicine and the goal of our partnership is to create a more efficient and cost-effective platform for medical care. Gracias Global Health Trips (GGHTx), led by the World Health Organization (WHO) and its partners, is committed to ensuring that affected villages receive free health care. It has formed a strategic alliance with a platform that provides free dental and medical care to people in rural areas in South America, Africa and Latin America.

Doctors monitor patients' medical progress and provide important medications to follow for their recovery. Program Director Avi Kerendian, hopes that this will allow GGHTx to continue its work in rural areas of South America, Africa and Latin America.

Anyone interested in using GGHTx in telehealth can do so now, but it is recommended to follow the instructions of the authorities if this is a priority.

We must try to remain safe and healthy in the midst of this ongoing crisis so that we will soon be able to care for our patients again and continue GGHTx's public health efforts. The situation in underserved communities is becoming even more serious, and telemedical technologies such as Dentulu are crucial to stop the spread and support those who come into contact with COVID-19.