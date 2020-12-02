Inovativeing Oping

Average e-commerce shipped packages have 40% of its volume in void space. This translates to wasteful cardboard usage and excess filler material; and leads to increased transportation costs and higher carbon footprint. ThruWave's 3D imaging enables smarter logistics to maximize packing and shipping efficiency.

Average e-commerce shipped packages have 40% of its volume in void space. This translates to wasteful cardboard usage and excess filler material; and leads to increased transportation costs and higher carbon footprint. ThruWave's 3D imaging enables smarter logistics to maximize packing and shipping efficiency.

Average e-commerce shipped packages have 40% of its volume in void space. This translates to wasteful cardboard usage and excess filler material; and leads to increased transportation costs and higher carbon footprint. ThruWave's 3D imaging enables smarter logistics to maximize packing and shipping efficiency.