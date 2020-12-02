Avetta Teams with Mulligan Funding to Help Supply Chain Companies Receive Funding

Orem, Utah, Dec. 2, 2020—Avetta®, the leading provider of supply chain risk management, has partnered with Mulligan Funding to provide U.S. supply chain companies with options to secure loans for their businesses. Avetta clients and suppliers can now take advantage of Mulligan Funding’s services through the Avetta Marketplace. This partnership allows suppliers to lock-in significant cost savings compared to other funding options and secure capital at a time when most banks are tightening the availability of credit.



In the Avetta Marketplace, U.S. suppliers and contractors can apply through Mulligan Funding to finance large-scale projects, increase working capacity, grow their businesses or manage cashflows through the following loans: working capital, term loans, SBA Bridge loans, Recovery Assistance Programs, among others. Mulligan Funding provides businesses nationwide with access to loan amounts of up to $1 million for terms of up to 36 months. Most companies receive approval in just a few hours and funding of the loan typically occurs the business day after approval.

“The partnership with Mulligan Funding comes at a critical moment in the economic cycle when companies might need it the most,” said Richard Parke, SVP Supplier Services at Avetta. “Access to additional capital is always important, but so many small- and mid-sized businesses need it particularly to recover from the impacts of the pandemic. We encourage Avetta suppliers and contractors to take advantage of this unique partnership.”

Mulligan’s priority is to build relationships with each client to create a customized lending program. Dedicated loan advisors provide personal attention to each and every business to meet their specific funding needs, walking customers through every step of the application process with a dedicated loan advisor.



“Our joining the Avetta Marketplace gives small businesses in supply chain industries the options they need to grow—or save—their businesses during the pandemic,” said Jason Fleming, EVP Partner Channel Sales at Mulligan Funding. “We have many options to help businesses obtain the funding they need, and we know that they are more qualified because of the Avetta prequalification system. We look forward to helping these businesses achieve their organizational goals.”



Avetta’s Marketplace also allows suppliers to purchase discounted safety products and other safety-related services. Marketplace enhances membership value by reducing costs, saving time, improving performance and growing the businesses of contractors and suppliers who participate. Avetta was the first in the industry to offer a “Marketplace” of these kinds of value-added services.



For more information about Mulligan Funding’s loan products, visit the Avetta Marketplace.



About Avetta

Avetta leads the world in connecting leading global organizations across several industries, including oil/gas, telecom, construction materials, facilities management and many others, with qualified and vetted suppliers, contractors and vendors. The company brings unmatched access and visibility to its clients’ supply chain risk management process through its innovative and configurable technology, coupled with highly experienced human knowledge and insight. We contribute to the advancement of our clients’ sustainable growth by protecting supply chains from a wide range of potential risks through trusted contractor prequalification, safety training and monitoring, regulatory compliance, insurance/financial stability and other areas of risk. Avetta currently serves more than 450 enterprise companies and 100K suppliers across 100+ countries. Visit www.avetta.com for more information.

About Mulligan Funding

Mulligan Funding offers access to working capital loans throughout the country to companies who have been in business for at least nine months and meet our simple lending requirements. We’re pleased to offer easy access to working capital and a funding experience that won’t be found anywhere else. We established our company in 2008 in response to banks pulling back from the small and medium-sized lending market…just when businesses needed working capital more than ever to survive and grow. Mulligan Funding was created specifically to serve the unique financial needs of America’s small to medium-sized businesses. Our approach is rooted in our personal understanding that accessing working capital plays an important role in helping you compete in a demanding marketplace. We also understand the frustration of being denied access to financing or being subjected to an unnecessarily complicated or confusing process.



