Dachser USA’s Dedicated Transatlantic Air Cargo Service Between US and Europe Marks 17 Weeks

Atlanta, December 2, 2020 – Launched in July, in response to an increased demand for air freight transport due to pandemic-related supply chain disruptions, Dachser USA’s weekly Frankfurt-Chicago-Frankfurt air cargo service marks 17 weeks at near-full capacity since its being introduced.

“The air freight capacity crunch brought on by Covid-19 prompted us to introduce the dedicated transatlantic flight service to provide our customers with a timely and predictable transport option. Air freight shortages are expected to increase when the Covid-19 vaccine comes to market, so we anticipate the demand for our dedicated air cargo service to stay at a high level,” said Andy Frommenwiler, Vice President, Air Freight, Dachser USA.

According to Dachser USA estimates, the number one export from the US to Europe transported via the air freight service is vehicle parts (23%), which speaks to the beginning of the recovery of the European automotive industry. Other high volume exports from US to Europe include data processing devices and electronic optical products (21.5%) as well as electrical equipment (18%). The leading import to the US from Europe was mechanical engineering products (42%) followed by metal products (10.8%) and electrical equipment (9.3%)

“As we begin to see various sectors, including automotive, start to rebound, our customers are taking advantage of our air freight service to ensure prompt, seamless transport of their time-sensitive cargo,” Frommenwiler added.

Dachser USA’s weekly flight service connects its US customers to the entire European market through its comprehensive land transport network from Frankfurt. Through Dachser’s road transport network, the service connects Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Netherlands, Czech Republic, Poland, and Slovakia. For European customers, Dachser USA’s dedicated trucking service in the US enables prompt door-to-door deliveries within the 48 contiguous states.

The transatlantic service is scheduled to be in rotation for every weekend as customers benefit from fixed transit times allowing for reliable planning. Utilizing specially chartered Boeing 747-400 freighters, the weekly flight schedule is as follows:

SERVICE DETAILS -- Routing -- Departure -- Destination

WEEKLY -- Frankfurt, Germany-SATURDAY, 5:00 PM CET -- Chicago, Illinois-SATURDAY, 7:00 PM CST

WEEKLY -- Chicago, Illinois-SATURDAY, 11:00 PM CST -- Frankfurt, Germany-SUNDAY, 2:00 PM CET

(Note: All times correspond to local times.)

Customers interested in reserving their shipment on Dachser USA’s dedicated weekly flight service, can contact their local Dachser USA representative or via email at sales.usa-asl@dachser.com for further information.