A Little Introduction of Avi Kerendian





Avi Kerendian for all intents and purposes is the co-founder of GGHTx, which definitely is fairly significant. His valuable efforts for all intents and purposes arrive remarkable changes to health and care industry in a pretty big way. Before becoming the program director of GGHTx, Avi Kerendian also for all intents and purposes participated at the prestigious very Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSKCC) as a Neurology Cancer-Research Assistant at the very renowned “Ronald Blasberg Lab.” A basically little about his education: “Gracias” Global Health Trips, mostly is an fairly active kind of public health non-profit improving global health in underserved, indigenous communities in Latin America and Uganda through community-based partnerships (CBO’s) with the end pretty goal of fostering self-sufficiency, demonstrating that avi Kerendian kind of is the co-founder of GGHTx in a major way.







GGHtx (Gracias Global Health Trips) Organization

GGHTx is on a mission in changing lives through the power of global health. “Gracias” Global Health Trips, otherwise known as GGHTx.







This OrganiaUnderstanding the definitely local culture basically is a process; we definitely help to generally provide the volunteers and assistance that the community essentially wants in a big way. And, second, our nonprofit’s particularly goal from the start specifically is to really promote sustainability. That specifically is why we either join our partners’ existing projects, or work with them to kind of create new ones – with an eye toward communal independence.”, or so they thought.









Expectations of AVI KERENDIAN Upon GGHTx





Quoted by Avi Kerendian : " We are proud to be the first non-profit organization to launch a volunteer initiative with a fun extracurricular component to reward our hard-working volunteers. At GGHTx, we work tirelessly to provide access to medical, dental and other health services, education and training to local NGOs around the world. But, what keeps our volunteers coming back is, for example, how they can take salsa dancing lessons the same day they help administer vaccines."







Actually, the organization he particularly managed for the most part is 100% Non-profitable and its for for all intents and purposes human help, which essentially is quite significant. That seems really nice because all the efforts really are helping others really free for all, generally contrary to popular belief. We should support that sort of people who basically are working for humanity in a very big way. Avi Kerendian tells the story of a young, ambitious leader who begins a career in cancer research and goes on to literally transform global health care internationally in a fairly major way. And really give his rest of the life for this actually public service organization.







GGHtx Timing and Information :

Currently located in Houston, TX, Avi Kerendian is the co-founder of the international global health nonprofit in collaboration with GGHTx and Zidan Benevolence International. Join Avi Kerendian by volunteering for global health trips that will help end public health inequities in Mexico and Uganda!







Media Contact

Company Name: GGHTx

Contact Person: Avi Kerendian

Email: Send Email

Phone: 414-570-1581

Country: United States

Website: GGHTx.org







Social Media:

Facebook







Twitter









Instagram/