To figure out the difference between inbound and outbound logistics, it’s important to first know the basics of an inbound and outbound process. That will help you better understand how it affects the efficiency of your overall supply chain. Let’s take a look at inbound logistics vs outbound logistics (and pay attention to areas your business can improve in).

The Inbound Process:

1. Recording and Receipts

Recording and receipts drive the inbound process. Receipts help supply chain professionals ensure that each step in the process is completed and communicated with accuracy. Basic receipts include item, quantity, unit of measurement, and other required information.

Elements that should be tracked throughout the inbound process include lot numbers, manufacturing dates, expiration dates, serial numbers, P.O. tracking, various inventory receipt statuses, default receipt status rules, emergency re-direction, routing of times to special staging on “short” inventories, immediate availability of items for backorders and cross-docks, and more.

Pre-receipt notification is among the newer and exciting logistics services in use by supply chain companies (like BR Williams). This service speeds up the inbound process by reducing the amount of information entered manually. The pre-receipt process allows for automation, real-time receiving and put-away functions, reduction of receiving errors, and minimizes cost.

2. Load Arrival

Your receiving process should start immediately after pre-receipts have been loaded into the WMS system.

However, with a highly functional WMS system (like the one BR Williams utilizes), thproduct is more than simply received. Within minutes, the system can make receipt/load appointments in advance, or reserve docks, doors, and staging areas.

This preliminary inbound planning helps supply chain management companies become more efficient when completing each logistics service. All receipt information should be already entered with minimal human error. Due to this, when a receipt/load arrives, the warehouse coordinator knows exactly which dock door to direct the truck, and then can easily assign an unload staging area.

3. Receiving Real-Time Information

The “receipt” is handed to coordinators, already “bar-coded” with specific instructions for an associate who can begin the receiving activities and real-time reporting.

Checking processes as you go ensures that the inbound process continues to run smoothly. Automated systems used by your logistics and trucking companies should ensure that warehouse associates are at the correct dock door and are unloading the correct shipment based on information from the bar-coded receiver.

Once the inbound receipt and load arrival process is completed warehouse associates begin detailed receiving. Types of receiving are different for each supply chain and trucking company.

