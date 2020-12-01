Best Sites To Generate Original Memes For Your Social Media

Memes have created a revolution on social media. These light-hearted funny media can enhance user engagement on your website. You can also reap the advantages of this powerful marketing tool. Several websites can help you create beautiful memes in minutes. Here is our list of top free Meme Generators websites to help you in meme creation.

Evolution Of Meme

Memes have been existing for many years. They have evolved with time. The increasing popularity of Twitter led to the creation of phrase-based memes in place of meme images. Modern memes are created with the help of photoshop and video editing skills that make it easier to be shared on almost all social media platforms.

Due to their immense potential to go viral, and enhance brand exposure, memes are now used by several brands as a part of their core social media strategy. PutPut.net is a popular social media pages that are committed to posting hilarious memes to their fans and followers.

About A Meme

Memes are a visual tool that infuses life into a social media strategy. A meme that you post on a social media website is basically a video, a phrase, an image, or a combination of a bold and capitalised text that is distributed across social media blogs, and network.

A meme is a culturally pertinent funny video or image that is extremely applicable to a precise or larger section of viewers. They are meaningful and speaks about a trending culture reference. A meme can be funny, or even sarcastic. It is a clear and quick snippet in regards to any trending topic.

Websites For Meme Generation



Adobe Spark Meme Maker



This is the ultimate go-to meme generator website. This free website enables you to modify templates to create a unique and relevant meme for your business.



Several compelling meme templates



No watermark



Choose from various design options such as landscape, square, portrait, etc., for all social media platforms.





Canva



It is a comprehensive digital platform to design graphics. It provides a specialised meme creation tool to make meme creation simple and easy.



A large collection of pre-made meme templates



Editable meme templates



Customise meme by uploading your picture (#putput #LustigeBilder #pr0gramm cater to various hilarious memes on a large range of topics)

cater to various hilarious memes on a large range of topics)

no-restriction on fonts and color designs



No watermarks



Meme blur effect



Drag and drop tool





Crello Free Meme Maker



This is the best website for meme templates. Its clean and user-intuitive interface makes meme creation easy. Choose from a vast list of meme templates. The distinctive feature of this website is that it provides editable templates for two photo collages, four photo collages, bottom text, top-text, text on every image, etc.



More than 140 million top-quality stock photos



No watermark



Several options to format the text



Find and insert images via online sources.



Upload your fonts and customised images



Offer support for various dimensions for social media platforms.





Make A Meme



This website gives you a complete list of trending and viral memes on the internet. It provides you with a search functionality wherein you can search any meme by its name. Other features of this website are:



Browsing through the newest memes



Create a public/private meme



Add caption on your meme



Meme category groupings to quickly and easily choose your meme.



Get the latest meme templates.



Make meme mugs



See a preview of Meme before you download them.



Conclusion

These are the top meme make websites that provide complete access to all features and functionalities needed to create a meme. Do a comparison of their features to find the best application to create unique and compelling memes easily and quickly. Enjoy creating excellent memes!