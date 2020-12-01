E-bike Drive Unit Market Size to Touch USD 8,361 Mn, with 4.43% CAGR by 2027

Global E-bike Drive Unit Market to Expand: Downturn in Sales Anticipated amid COVID-19 Outbreak, Says Precedence Research
The global E-bike Drive Unit market size is expected to reach USD 8,361 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.43%, according to a study conducted by Precedence Research.
Electric bicycles (e-bikes) are analogous to human-powered bicycles with small electric motor that bids pedal assistance also permits riders to climb hills, accelerate, and overcome wind barrier effortlessly than manually powered bikes. Foremost component that drives these bicycles are their drive units. Hub motors are the traditional motors with reasonably lower power range and they are positioned at the wheels either rear or front wheel of the bicycle this cause handling problem. Additionally, they provide single gear system that limits their speed range and thus restrict their market adoption in high speed applications. On the other hand, mid-drive motors are positioned at the center of the bicycle and they are slightly near to the ground that enhances their handling. Further they permit multiple gear system that upsurges the range of torque and speed and thus empowers users for high speed application.
Vehicle electrification is one of the greatest developments in the automotive power drives sector. Cumulative concern about environmental protection has prompted the battery research that extensively drives the electric mobility across the globe. Among other electric vehicles, electric bicycles (e-bikes) sustained to be the highest selling vehicles across the globe since past decade with a registered sale of more than 30 million in the year 2016. In order to diminish the traffic congestion, bike sharing is a healthy and sustainable choice. With the initiation of bike sharing, the mobility sector is expected to reshape its business model. As per a study released by Roland Berger, bike sharing has grown stupendously in the recent past and is now available in more than 70 countries with a continuous growth of nearly 20% over the analysis years.
Bike sharing services is also on escalation in numerous nations such as the U.S., China, India, and also in European & African countries. As per a survey, Beijing, China has reported a growth of around 200% in the bikeshare riders. In order to accommodate the swelling demand for cycling, several European cities such as Seattle, Paris, London, Bogota, and many other cities have shutdown roads to cars and prop up permanent bike lanes as a new road infrastructure project.
China projected to be the front-runner in the e-bike adoption accounting for more than 90% of the total production and consumption share in 2018. Global market for e-bike expected to foresee robust growth. Protuberant growth is majorly anticipated from the Western Europe and some parts of the Asia Pacific such as Vietnam and Japan. Green mobility drive in Germany is the major influence supporting its extraordinary growth in the country. In 2015, Germany alone accounted for the e-bike unit sales of around 500,000 and expected to grow stupendously over the coming years.
Several manufacturers engaged in this market place are involved in their product innovation and upgradation. For instance, Panasonic has introduced its eMTB motor, the GXO. The new motor claimed to be lighter in weight and offer higher torque of 90Nm compared to its previous motors. Hence, these aforementioned strategies of the major industry participants have boosted the rate of competition on the global scale. Further, Aimea, Yadea, Tailg, Golden Arrow, Luyuan, Sunra, Xdao are some of the leading e-bike and scooters players in China. Furthermore, these well-established players are also focusing suggestively on the product innovation in order to cater the changing consumer needs and demand. However, other market players are also struggling hard to establish their strong footprint in the global market for e-bike drive unit through continuous innovation and research activity.
