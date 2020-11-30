Market America | SHOP.COM Partners With Packsize To Solve Packaging Constraints And Improve Efficiencies While Becoming More Environmentally Friendly

GREENSBORO, N.C., Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire via COMTEX/ — GREENSBORO, N.C., Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Market America | SHOP.COM, a global product brokerage and internet marketing company that specializes in one-to-one marketing, is proud to announce its partnership with Right-sized Packaging on Demand® manufacturer, Packsize International, LLC. With the introduction of Packsize machine systems, Market America | SHOP.COM has already begun optimizing its labor and material efficiencies across its main warehouse at its corporate headquarters in Greensboro, North Carolina.

To improve the overall customer experience, Market America | SHOP.COM customers are receiving the products they ordered in a right-sized box – the smallest possible box size to fill the order. This happens through Packsize’s semi-automated X4® packaging system, producing custom-sized boxes that are not too big or too small but just the right size for the specific order of each customer.

“By implementing Packsize technology, our company moved from six stock box sizes to over 150 box size options and is continuing to expand,” said Marc Ashley, President and Chief Operating Officer of Market America Worldwide. “Traditionally, having more sizes of boxes would mean having a surplus of boxes in various sizes, taking up more space in our warehouse. With Packsize’s X4 packaging system, however, a machine located on-site is able to produce custom boxes at various sizes and dimensions that are already glued and labeled, at a rate of up to 300 boxes an hour. This allows Market America | SHOP.COM to significantly reduce the amount of warehouse space dedicated for packaging supplies while also reducing the amount of corrugated material – the product made from trees to make cardboard boxes – that the company uses. We are literally solving packaging constraints and improving efficiencies in our warehouse while protecting the e

No matter what the need is, today’s consumers are buying online, on a daily basis, from the comfort of their own home. More online purchases mean an increase of packaging materials are used, often ending up as waste. In fact, an article in the Wall Street Journal estimates shipping demand in Q4 2020 will outpace supply by 8.7% with daily demand for shipping reaching 86.3 million packages a day.

“From an efficiency standpoint, we have actually reclaimed space in our warehouse by not having thousands of pre-sized cardboard boxes waiting to be used. The X4 technology can make the exact size shipping box each customer needs for their particular order at an on demand basis. On top of this, we have decreased the time and manpower we used to spend filling each customer’s shipping box with packaging materials so that nothing they ordered would move around inside the box or be damaged when transported from the warehouse to our customer’s front door,” said Chad Sullivan, Market America | SHOP.COM (title)

According to Packsize E-Commerce Solutions Product Management Director, Connor Pehrson, “When we met with Market America | SHOP.COM, the company’s leadership wanted to find a packaging resource that offered more than a quick fix but a long-term solution to the ongoing problem of waste that comes from discarded packaging. When we walked through our Smart Packaging for a Healthy Planet® program, we knew that we would be partnering with like-minded business leaders who wanted the best for their customers and for the planet. As more of us turn to ordering products online, we are more aware of the cost and waste associated with poor packaging. As demand increases for next-day or same day delivery, people cross-generationally are seeking better ways to be more sustainable and responsible online consumers. Packsize anticipates that Market America | SHOP.COM will be able to reduce packaging material usage up to 80%, while reducing the amount of corrugated material by 25%.”

Packsize International LLC., is the award-winning supply chain and sustainable packaging industry leader in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Packsize introduced Right-sized Packaging on Demand® in 2002 to give customers the ability to make their own boxes without investing capital into equipment, maintenance, and programming. Today, as a multinational manufacturer of advanced packaging systems and automated packaging machine technology, Packsize customers receive a tailored pre-configured packaging system and optimized workflow designed to deliver the scalable performance and reliability needed for highly efficient packaging environments.

