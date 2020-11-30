Orbital Wrapper Eliminates Lateral Forces, Keeps Lightweight Parts, Products on Pallet

Reading, PA: The TAB Wrapper Tornado from orbital wrapper manufacturer TAB Industries, LLC, Reading, Pa. (www.tabwrapper.com), allows lightweight parts and products to be palletized and automatically wrapped for delivery without packing them in bags, boxes or cartons to keep them in place. Featuring a patent-pending approach, the TAB Wrapper Tornado wraps 360 degrees around the pallet and the load on a horizontal axis while the pallet load remains stationary on a forklift to eliminate the lateral forces generated by horizontal turntable wrappers and other stretchwrapping machines that spin the pallet to apply the film. The risk of lightweight parts and products sliding off their pallets or off the wrapper platform during the wrapping process is eliminated in favor of a secure, stable, unitized load ready for delivery or storage.

Available in three standard models with 100-inch, 80-inch, and 40-inch wrapping ring diameters that accommodate 60” x 60”, 48” x 48” and 24” x 24” pallets respectively, the TAB Wrapper Tornado effectively wraps loose parts kits, unwieldy parts and assemblies, oddly shaped products with high centers of gravity, and other lightweight or round items measuring up to 100 inches in height. Rods, bars and other elongated parts and products that cannot be wrapped on horizontal turntable wrappers may be wrapped in infinite lengths with or without pallets.

The orbital wrappers are designed and manufactured at the company's Reading, Pa. headquarters and delivered ready for operation with a warranty. A range of fully automated and semi-automated wrappers is offered to meet nearly any requirements.

For a free brochure or more information, contact TAB Industries, LLC, 2525

N. 12th Street, Reading PA 19605; 610-921-0012; info@tabwrapper.com or see www.tabwrapper.com. # # #