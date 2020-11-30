Zoom 2020 Profits Still on Upward Trend

Communication app Zoom has experienced a massive leap in profitability this year, as its revenues are on track to reach up to $2.37 billion. This includes a 355% leap in revenue from the three months leading up to the 31st of July according to BBC.com, making this the best year yet for developer Zoom Video Communications.

While a significant contributor to Zoom's success this year comes from the predictable reason, this only tells part of the story. Less well appreciated are the greater infrastructural developments which have been opened the doors to the likes of Zoom, Google Hangouts, Skype, and more.

The Promise of Video Calling

The basis of video calling and conferencing has long captured our imaginations, though not entirely for the right reasons. A recurring element of science-fiction, the ability to communicate in a more personal capacity was seen as a simple extension of the common phone call. It seemed the next logical step, just out of reach and around the next corner. In reality, the concept was not so simple.

Most fundamentally misunderstood in video calling was the added stress and complexity which arises when talking face to face. While this phenomenon has been known about for decades, the modern era has given it the term ‘Zoom Fatigue’. As health.com explains, this relates to our ability to read and abide by social cues, which is largely unnecessary in a non-video setting.

This is why, even when we had the technology to achieve the task, video calls never replaced traditional calling methods. It exhausted us in ways we could avoid, offering few tangible benefits in many uses. This is also why, in business, systems like Zoom proved such a hit. In business, there isn't space for ambiguity. Accuracy and understanding are key, and as we understand these as fundamental elements of work, we both need and accept them in modern video conferencing.

Contributions from Streaming

On the technological side of the equation, building confidence in video streaming has long been the purview of older systems like Skype, though help has also been seen from the entertainment sphere. Released in 2003, Skype has been an important tool of business communication for two decades. In 2010, it opened itself up to video calls, though its somewhat limited UX design held it back.

For more casual users, interest in communicative video streaming was driven through the world of gaming and online casinos. Twitch was one such example of this for video game enthusiasts, with chat communication proving a hit. On a more global scale, live casino games like those on Leovegas.com such as All Bets Blackjack and Monopoly live helped introduce many newcomers. Only requiring video on one side, these systems have helped bridge the gap to the more open systems we have available today. Online casinos have leveraged technology such as this and have seen notable growth this last decade.



"WolfVision corporate / video Conferencin" (CC BY 2.0) by WolfVision_vSolution

Going into 2021, Zoom and other video conference systems have more than made their mark on the business world. While more of a necessity at this point, chances are high they could provide a path forward for the future of distance work. As a form of employment that could provide enormous benefits with cost-savings and lowering pollution, better communication tech is more than the sum of its parts, and this age could prove the push we need. Zoom might slow down next year, but odds are that its importance will continue to grow.