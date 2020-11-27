Global Market Database: Dynamic Market Research Platform

Global Market Database (GMD) is a cloud-based dynamic market research platform. The market data obtained for GMD shifts in line with the changing market dynamics. This is predominantly because the information obtained via GMD is updated on a quarterly basis. The forecast analysis in a conventional market research report has a validity of roughly 3-4 months owing to the data inconsistency. A sudden economic disruption could potentially render the report invaluable. In the case of the Global Market Database, the information is automatically updated which increases the accuracy of the data.

The cost incurred to procure a single market research report that specializes in a particular industrial vertical is around USD 5000. The market research tool generates data across 600+ markets and 12 different industries at the same price as a single market research report. Therefore, the end-users’ return on investment is much higher on making use of Global Market Database. Global Market Database generates data across industries including Advanced Materials, Agriculture, Automotive, Chemicals, Energy & Power, Logistics, Healthcare, ICT, Packaging, Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, and Semiconductors.

The b2b market research platform serves as a lucrative source for secondary research for Top Management staff within companies. Some of the players of the value chain who could benefit from this resource include Manufacturers, Sub-Component Manufacturers, Investment Bankers, New Market Entrants as well as Stake Holders. The tool serves as an interactive and user-friendly secondary research platform. It can be used by existing as well as potential players of this market. The tool can also cater to educational requirements for management students.

Global Market Database automatically updates its data through Dynamic Market Data (DMD) technology. DMD studies the changing market trends across all industrial sectors on a quarterly basis. It automatically updates the existing information on the platform thus providing relevant market data. Global Market Database provides data on a subscription basis. The subscription period for this market research tool is 12 months. Additionally, Global Market Database generates reports based on the demands of the customer. Industry or country-specific competitive mapping can also be provided using this forum.

The market research tool is a Dynamic B2B Market Research product developed by Strategy Partners Global. The company was established in the year 2015. The company has explored a wide range of competitive markets previously through a team of experts. Thus, the Global Market Database serves as a platform that is a combination of both industry expertise and technology. This market intelligence platform is a stand-up option in comparison to general market research reports in terms of data sufficiency as well as adeptness.

Global Market Database helps companies worldwide with comparing internal market sizing, market forecast, market research, and industry analysis. The technology acts as a novel tool that redefines market research. The free market research tool provides a quantitative and qualitative analysis across prominent industrial sectors. Global Market Database redefines market research and its boundaries. It covers the overall spectrum associated with market research analysis. Global Market Database is a market research platform that defines the new generation of market research through its client flexible reports, The reports generated through this forum can be customized and moulded according to the user specification. It makes understanding market research a more comprehensive and interactive experience.

