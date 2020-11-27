How to make sand making plant run more efficiently?

The sand making production line is a common production line in various stone factories. Its operation and operation are of great significance for the stone plant. The sand making machine is one of the important equipment in the sand production line, which needs correct operation and maintenance. For the sand production line put into operation, there are several suggestions, hoping to be helpful to stone producers.

Sand production line is a common production line in stone factory, and its finished products are also essential building materials for all walks of life. Sand and gravel are indispensable for urban construction, expressway, water conservancy and hydropower.

1. High quality products

After the sand production line is put into operation, the finished products need to reach high grade and good shape.

2. Low operating costs

That is to ensure low operating costs after commissioning, such as labor costs, shipping costs, etc.

3. High efficiency operation

In the sand production line equipment configuration, must be reasonable and effective, in order to ensure that after putting into operation, can run with high production efficiency.

4. Low construction investment

In the initial stage of production and construction, chemical analysis of raw materials and comprehensive test of metal abrasivity should be done well, and reasonable host equipment should be selected. At the same time, the process layout of the whole production line should be simple and smooth, and the one-time investment should be reduced as much as possible.

5. High resource utilization

Fully integrate cement plant and gravel line, and make all finished products play their respective roles as far as possible, that is to achieve zero emission and zero waste of resources.

6. Build a safe and reliable production line

Interlock control is carried out in single equipment room and automatic control is realized in the whole line, that is, on-line and off-line control of simultaneous operation beside and on the machine, so as to ensure the safe and reliable operation of the whole sand making production line.

7. Build into an intelligent production line integrating informatization and informatization

According to the grain size requirements of finished products, automatic adjustment of single machine operation conditions, online quality monitoring, remote control and ERP process management.

8. High standard environmental protection requirements of zero emission in the whole line

The whole plant needs to build a closed plant, all dust collection points for scientific dust collection, at the same time, combined with atomization spray, realize zero emission, at the same time, realize the mining and reclamation at the same time, and build the sand production line into a green, environmental protection and ecological modern industry.