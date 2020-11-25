Balance Air Temperatures from Floor to Ceiling with Rite-Hite® Revolution® HVLS Fans

Available in geared or direct drive motor, Rite-Hite Revolution High-Volume, Low Speed (HVLS) fans deliver low-cost, high efficiency climate control by moving more air, thus reducing the “feels like” temperature in the summer and helping to reduce energy consumption in the winter.

Rite-Hite’s exclusive Propell-Aire blades incorporate tilt, taper and twist to produce consistent airflow across the length of the blade, circulating trapped warm air at the ceiling and mixing it with the cooler air below, helping to create an even temperature from floor to ceiling, thus increasing comfort, improving workflow and even cash flow

The Fan Commander wireless touch screen control comes standard and allows for operation of up to 24 Rite-Hite HVLS fans from a central location.

Using Rite-Hite HVLS fans year-round can help you maximize the energy savings and comfort they deliver.

