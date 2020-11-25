Press releases are provided by companies as is and have not been edited or checked for accuracy. Any queries should be directed to the company issuing the release.

Upload your press release

Balance Air Temperatures from Floor to Ceiling with Rite-Hite® Revolution® HVLS Fans

Revolution fans in distribution center
November 25, 2020
No Comments

Available in geared or direct drive motor, Rite-Hite Revolution High-Volume, Low Speed (HVLS) fans deliver low-cost, high efficiency climate control by moving more air, thus reducing the “feels like” temperature in the summer and helping to reduce energy consumption in the winter.

Rite-Hite’s exclusive Propell-Aire blades incorporate tilt, taper and twist to produce consistent airflow across the length of the blade, circulating trapped warm air at the ceiling and mixing it with the cooler air below, helping to create an even temperature from floor to ceiling, thus increasing comfort, improving workflow and even cash flow 

The Fan Commander wireless touch screen control comes standard and allows for operation of up to 24 Rite-Hite HVLS fans from a central location.

Using Rite-Hite HVLS fans year-round can help you maximize the energy savings and comfort they deliver.

Get more information

Submit your logistics, material handling, or supply chain related company news in DC VELOCITY's Industry Press Room section or New Products section
You must login or register in order to post a comment.

Copyright ©2020. All Rights ReservedDesign, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing