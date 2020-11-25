Global Renewable Chemicals Market 2019-2025

Chemicals obtained from renewable feedstock sources are known as renewable chemicals. The feedstock includes substances like agricultural feedstock, agricultural waste, organic waste products, biomass, and microorganisms. Renewable Chemicals Market focuses on the era of green technology. The renewable chemicals can be segmented as monomeric and polymeric compounds. These chemicals are used as a direct substitute for petrochemicals.

This report aims on the value chain analysis for the renewable chemicals market. Chemical Market Forecast portrays the change in market trends and the expanding applications associated with this sector. The renewable chemicals market is expected to act as a viable substitute for the petrochemical sector. The impacts of upcoming technology on the economics associated with this industry has also been studied widely. The Renewable Chemicals Market has been segmented by product type, region, and application to study the shift in line for market dynamics. The optimization of existing technology and the cost breakdown for every stage of the manufacturing process has also been provided within this report.

As the technology used for the production of renewable chemicals progresses, the value chain associated with Renewable Chemicals Market also increases. Increased levels of production would lead to a rise in the application of these chemicals instead of petrochemicals. In addition to bioenergy, the development of fast pyrolysis improves the economics associated with this Renewable Chemicals Market. The two-stage production process helps in the generation of higher-value chemicals.

Methods for the production of methane and methanol from biobased hydrogen and CO2 are also being devised by industries. Industries are also focusing on developing methods through which polyols and polyurethanes can be produced from CO2.

In the year 2015, the alcohol segment accounted for roughly 80% of the overall renewable chemicals market. The biopolymers segment on the contrary accounted for approximately 5% of the global renewable chemicals market. Bio-PET is one of the fastest-growing segments within Renewable Chemicals Market owing to its increased applications.

The price associated with renewable chemicals is higher than conventionally developed substances owing to the complex production process. The use of high technology in order to convert sources of waste to fuel and biochemical products. Regions like APAC have been focusing on research associated with this segment to facilitate the growth of the renewable chemicals sector. Industries have been trying to develop alternative sources of raw material to increase the supplier margins. The availability of cheap labor and raw materials within APAC extends the growth associated with Renewable Chemicals Market. China, Japan, and India are some major countries propelling the market for renewable chemicals in the Asia Pacific.

