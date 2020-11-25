Global Electroactive Polymer Market 2019-2025

Electroactive polymers or EAPs are typically polymers that exhibit a change in size or shape on stimulation by an energy input (electric, magnetic, thermal, or optic). This technology is commonly used in sensors and actuators. The increased research and development within this sector to sustain the increased demand has been propelling the growth of Electroactive Polymers Market.

EAPs are also referred to as artificial muscle due to its applications in robotics. The structure aids mobility along the backbone of a polymeric chain. The increased use of biomimetic and counterfeit muscles in complex medical issues portrays growing opportunities for the EAP market.

EAPs have also growing applications within the aerospace and defense sector. The device can be used to construct unmanned vehicular systems across all platforms. EAP’s are broadly classified into two segments-namely, ionic and electric.

Smart fabrics are one of the largest segments associated with Electroactive Polymers Market. It accounts for maximum market share in terms of R&D activities. Countries like the U.S, China, and Japan primarily govern this market owing to the rapid advancement in terms of industrialization within these segments. On a global scale, APAC has the largest market due to the presence of countries like China, South Korea, Japan, and India. Smart fabrics have technology components woven into them that monitors external stimuli.

The use of Electrorheological fluid, Ionic polymer-metal composite, and Stimuli-responsive gels as EAPs has led to further technological advancement within this segment. Electrorheological fluid showcases a change in viscosity of the fluid. Additionally, the ease of availability of raw materials within the APAC region makes it one of the largest hubs for research. The increased infrastructural advancement that facilitates research within this sector promotes the growth associated with this Electroactive Polymers Market. Several global companies have been making investments in the APAC market which drives the growth associated with the EAP sector.

EAPs can be developed from both natural as well as synthetic sources. Some of the materials employed for their construction are environmentally hazardous. Improper disposal of EAPs can lead to the substance entering the food chain. Therefore, manufacturing companies need to be careful while disposing EAP industrial waste since it does not go through the process of degradation. Therefore, stringent government regulations are imposed on the use of polymers.

