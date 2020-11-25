Working Principle and Technical Advantage of Impact Crusher

The impact crusher is a new type of crushing equipment with high efficiency. It is characterized by small volume, simple structure, large crushing ratio, low energy consumption, large production capacity, uniform product size and selective crushing effect. Impact crusher is widely used in mining, metallurgy, chemical industry, construction, highway, railway and other engineering construction fields.

1、 Working principle of impact crusher

As the name suggests, the impact crusher uses the impact force to achieve the crushing effect. After the large pieces of material enter the crushing cavity between the impact plate and the rotor, the kinetic energy is obtained by the rotation of the rotor part. The impact is repeated between the impact plate and the rotor, and is broken step by step through the first stage impact chamber, the second stage impact chamber and the bottom grinding chamber, so as to achieve the required discharge particle size.

2、 Technical advantages of impact crusher

The crushing machine can effectively prevent the blocking of materials

When the moisture content of the material is too high, the feeding chute and impact plate of the impact crusher can be equipped with heating device to prevent the material from sticking. The impact crusher does not need to be equipped with bottom sieve plate, which can effectively prevent blockage. The hammer crusher can not use heating to prevent the material from sticking, and must be equipped with bottom sieve plate, which increases the possibility of blockage.

2. The impact crusher is suitable for both soft and very hard materials

The plate hammer of impact crusher is fixed on the rotor by mechanical clamping structure, and has a large moment of inertia when it rotates with the rotor. Compared with the hammer crusher (the hammer head is suspended), the rotor of the impact crusher has greater momentum, which is suitable for crushing harder materials, and has lower energy consumption.

3. It is convenient and flexible to adjust the discharge particle size with wide adjustment range

The discharge particle size of impact crusher can be adjusted in many ways, such as adjusting the rotor speed, adjusting the gap between impact plate and grinding chamber, etc. The gap adjustment can be done by mechanical or hydraulic adjustment, and the clearance can be adjusted easily by local operation button or transportation control system by using hydraulic adjustment system. However, the adjustment of discharge particle size of hammer crusher can only be realized by changing the bottom sieve plate.

4. The wear of vulnerable parts is smaller than that of hammer crusher and the metal utilization rate is higher

The wear of the plate hammer of the impact crusher only appears on the side facing the material. When the rotor speed is normal, the feed will fall to the hammer surface (impact surface), and the back and side of the hammer will not be worn. Even the side facing the material has little wear. And the bottom grinding bar is easy to replace. The metal utilization rate of the plate hammer of the impact crusher can be as high as 45% - 48%. However, the hammer head of hammer crusher is in the state of overhanging, and the wear occurs in the upper, front, rear and side. Compared with the plate hammer, the wear of the hammer head is more serious, and the metal utilization rate of the hammer head is only about 25%. And the rotor body itself may also be worn. The bottom sieve plate of hammer crusher is seriously affected by abrasion, so all the grids should be replaced, and the replacement of sieve plate is also complicated.

5. The replacement of spare parts is simple and the maintenance cost is reduced accordingly

Only 6 plate hammers are installed on the rotor of the impact crusher. The special tools provided can be used to replace the plate hammers conveniently. It only takes one shift to replace a set of plate hammers. The replacement of the grinding rod in the bottom grinding chamber only takes tens of minutes, which greatly reduces the maintenance time and cost. And hammer crusher hammer head up to more than 100, replacement of a set of hammers costs a lot of time and manpower, repair and maintenance costs are high. The bottom sieve plate replacement is also extremely troublesome.

The impact crusher is a new type of impact crusher developed by absorbing domestic and foreign technologies and combining with the specific industrial and mining conditions of domestic sand and stone industry. It adopts new manufacturing technology and unique structural design. The finished product is cubic without tension and crack. It can crush all kinds of coarse, medium and fine materials (granite, limestone, concrete, etc.) with feed size no more than 500mm and compressive strength no more than 350Mpa. It is widely used in various ore crushing, railway, highway, energy, cement, chemical industry, etc Construction and other industries. The size of discharging granularity can be adjusted and the crushing specifications are diversified. At the same time, it can handle materials with side length less than 100 ~ 500mm, and its compressive strength can reach 350 MPa. It has the advantages of large crushing ratio and cube particles after crushing. It is suitable for crushing medium hard materials, such as limestone crushing in cement plant, with the advantages of large production capacity and small discharge particle size.