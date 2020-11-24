Global Biodegradable Plastic Market 2019-2025

Overview:

Biodegradable plastic is material that can be decomposed through microbial action. The material is usually disintegrated into the water, carbon dioxide, and biomass. They are typically produced by raw materials including renewable chemicals, micro-organisms, petrochemicals.

The biodegradable plastics market hereafter has a wide range of applications across several verticals.

Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHAs) is one of the finest examples of biodegradable plastics. All bioplastics are not essentially biodegradable. PLA is essentially composed of renewable biomass obtained from plant starch. The raw materials used to fabricate PLA includes corn, cassava, sugarcane, or sugar beet pulp. PLA is compostable but it does not qualify as a biodegradable material. Other classes of biodegradable plastics include starch blends, cellulose-based plastics, lignin-based polymer composites.

This report provides the regional distribution of this market in terms of the bioplastic sector. The market growth, dynamics, and trends associated with the Biodegradables market are used to perform a forecast analysis for this sector. The value chain and consumer demand are assessed with respect to the supply chain margins. Moreover, logistics optimization for the Biodegradables market has also been discussed within this report. Primary and secondary research is performed to derive conclusions based on this market.

In terms of region, APAC contributes to roughly 50% of the biodegradable plastics market followed by Europe and North America. The increased population and lack of proper waste disposal techniques within APAC accelerate the growth associated with this market. The availability of cheap labor and increased market productivity promotes the growth of this segment.

The rising R&D expenditure and strict environmental regulations imposed upon the use of plastics further accelerates the growth associated with this market. The rising disposable income of people promotes the growth of this market. The increased aggradation in terms of agriculture and horticulture industry also propels the growth of this biodegradable plastics market. With respect to the supply chain for this market, most of the raw materials are obtained from natural sources. Therefore, growth in the production of the agricultural sector increases the availability of raw materials within the concerned region. In terms of petrochemical raw materials, growth in terms of logistical connectivity and pipeline systems within areas like the Middle East boosts the biodegradable plastics market growth.

With respect to the value chain analysis, a growth in the textile as well as the packaging industry should accelerate the biodegradable plastics market growth. Packaging and bags are accounted to be the largest segment within this sector. Some of the new applications for biodegradable plastics includes toiletries like diaper and adult incontinence products. Biodegradable plastics are also used as land-fill covers. These substances are also used for the production of cups, bottles, and other kinds of cutlery.

Consumer goods form a major segment within the value chain for the Biodegradable plastics market. The increased use of consumer chemical products and consumer electronics promotes growth as well as the opportunity for this biodegradable plastics market. Conventional plastic is used to make some of the components within the consumer electronics market including casings, circuit boards, and data storage. Research is being performed to replace these applications of conventional plastic with biodegradable materials

This report is aimed at:

• The key drivers, restraints, and challenges have been discussed for this market.

• A forecast analysis has been performed for the upcoming biodegradable plastics market.

• The growth in technology and innovation within this sector has been studied.

• The value chain and supply chain analysis have been performed.

• The demand margin and supplier growth with respect to logistics have been assessed.

• Strategic mapping of the competitive sector has been performed.

• The high growth markets have been identified.

• A cost breakdown for the stepwise processing has been performed.

• PESTLE and SWOT analysis have been used to study the competitiveness within this sector

Reasons to buy this report

• The potential players of this market can use this report to gain a comprehensive analysis based on the impacts of the DRCs of this sector.

• Technology Innovators can use this report to study the upcoming trends and the demand margin.

• Existing players of this market can use this report to analyze the competitive mapping within this sector.

• The change in market trends and the growth margin for each segment can be studied.

• Investors can use this report to study the upcoming opportunities within this market.

• Top management staff can use this report to make strategic decisions based on biodegradable plastics market numbers.

Who is this report for

Sales Team: Can use this report to study the changing consumer behaviour with respect to market dynamics.

Financial Institutions: Can use this report to provide strategic mapping for potential markets and technologies to make smart investments.

Technology Innovators: Can use this report to study the technologies developed by competitors within biodegradable plastics market.

Educational Institutions: Can use this report to study the commercial aspects of technical learning.

Suppliers: Can use this report to study the demand and the value chain expansion based on which they can devise plans.

