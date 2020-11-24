Global Diisocyanates: Toluene Diisocyanate (TDI) And Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI) Market 20

Overview:

Diisocyanates (DII) are a family of versatile chemical building blocks that are used to produce polyurethane. The diisocyanates used for polyurethane production are divided into two segments, aliphatic and aromatic DII. Aliphatic DII are straight-chain compounds while Aromatic DII is cyclic. There are two primary aromatic diisocyanates: toluene diisocyanate (TDI) and methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI). TDI and MDI are reacted with polyols to create polyurethane.

This report consists of a comprehensive value chain analysis for the polyurethane market. The report provides a conjunction between the application and growth of this vertical in terms of economic expansion. For instance, TDI is used for the production of flexible foams, i.e. they are increasingly used in industries that produce mattresses, couches, and cushions. TDI is also used in the automotive sector for manufacturing lighter parts of the vehicle. Thus, optimizing the fuel consumption associated with a relatively lightweight automobile. Additionally, the chemical compound is also used in packaging. Aliphatic DII is used to produce color stable polyurethane coatings and elastomers.

The growth in the consumer products industry is expected to drive the polyurethane market. Its applications in the expanding consumer electronics segment are anticipated to propel the growth of this market. The rising disposable income and increased purchasing power amongst the middle-class population increase their affordability in terms of consumer products. The chemical is also used in the Sports as well as Leisure based Footwear market owing to its properties like lightweight and high abrasion resistance.

On a regional scale, APAC is expected to be the fastest-growing market owing to the increased industrialization within this segment. The growing construction, manufacturing as well as automotive activities within this market are likely to boost sales for polyurethane market. Within APAC, China is the largest consumer of polyurethane. The insulation properties of this material increases its application in cold regions including North America as well as Europe. Houses within this region make use of laminate insulation to improve thermal heat captivity within them.

On performing a quantitative analysis based on the value chain it is seen that the construction segment is expected to be one of the largest market sectors. The growing industrialization and commercialization on a worldwide basis are expected to boost polyurethane market growth.

The key players within this market have been trying to shift to renewable chemicals feedstock for polyurethane. Alternative production methods are also being devised to exude the use of toxic and hazardous chemicals.

Several global reforms are being executed to secure the polyurethane trade on a global basis. On an environmental front, the OECD countries agreed to revise their regulations based on the export of hazardous plastic waste for recycling in Sept 2020. The cooperation has agreed to devise standards that are in line with the international changes. The regulation also states that advance consent would be required from the destination country prior to shipping.

This report can also be used to understand the strategic and competitive mapping across several geographic regions.

