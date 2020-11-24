Analysis of Design and Construction of Oil Casing Pipe

Oil casing is the lifeline to maintain the operation of oil wells. Due to different geological conditions, the downhole stress state is complex, and the combined action of tensile, compressive, bending and torsion stresses on the pipe body, which puts forward higher requirements on the quality of the casing itself. Petroleum casing pipes can be divided into pipes, surface casings, technical casings and oil-layer casings according to their usage. In corrosive environments, the oil casing itself is also required to have corrosion resistance; in places with complex geological conditions, oil casings are also required. Has anti-squeeze properties; anti-microbial corrosion properties.

The important parameters in the cathodic protection of oil casing are the penetration depth of the protection current and its magnitude, which depend on the geological structure and the resistivity of each layer.

When planning the cathodic protection of oil and gas fields, according to the geological data of the pipeline, the required data is the diameter, wall thickness, depth, cement injection status and surrounding geological conditions of the oil casing. Other factors that need to be considered are operating data, such as oil layer temperature, wellhead temperature, and electric heating status of oil field crude oil.

When the pipeline does not carry the electrolyte medium, an insulating device can be used to electrically separate the oil casing and the oil collection pipeline. For oil outlet pipelines with low protection current requirements, they can be connected to the protection current device by means of diodes and balancing resistors, or connected to the insulation device of the petroleum bushing for cathodic protection via a potential connection device. The oil casing pipe can use the method of on-off current to determine the ground potential of the oil collecting pipeline without IR drop. For potential connection, the jumper wire of the insulation device can be connected or disconnected.