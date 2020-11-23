The Effect of Cold Expansion of Q235B Large Diameter Straight Seam Steel Pipe

The effect of cold expansion of large diameter straight seam welded pipes:

(1) Improve the geometric dimensional accuracy of the pipe body and pipe end of the LSAW steel pipe, so that the diameter and roundness of the pipe body and the pipe end and the diameter difference between the two ends of the steel pipe meet the standard requirements, which is convenient for on-site welding construction.

(2) Reduce the uneven deformation of the LSAW steel pipe forming and welding process, reduce the residual stress of the pipe body caused by forming and welding, improve its distribution, and improve the overall mechanical properties of the steel pipe.

(3) Comprehensive and effective inspection of the overall performance of the steel pipe.

(4) Cold expansion can also improve the straightness of LSAW pipes, especially for smaller diameter LSAW pipes. After cold expansion of LSAW pipe, the diameter of the pipe body and pipe end will increase by about one percent. The diameter, roundness and the diameter difference between the two ends of the pipe are greatly improved, and the straightness of the pipe is also greatly improved. The length is reduced by about 0.5%, and the wall thickness is reduced by about 0.8%. These changes should be fully considered when formulating the LSAW pipe process to determine the width, length and thickness of the pipe-making plate, as well as the outer diameter of the steel pipe before expansion, so as to prevent the geometric dimensions of the steel pipe from reaching the final requirements after the expansion. And cause unqualified.

Large-diameter straight seam steel pipes generally refer to straight seam steel pipes with an outer diameter of more than 500mm. At present, the maximum diameter of double welds can reach 2020mm, and the maximum diameter of single welds can reach 1220mm.

Material:

The commonly used materials for large-diameter straight seam steel pipes are Q235A, Q235B, 16Mn, 20#, Q345, L245, L290, X42, X46, X70, X80, 0Cr13, 1Cr17, 00Cr19Ni11, 1Cr18Ni9, 0Cr18Ni11Nb.

Production process:

Large-diameter longitudinal seam steel pipes are mainly produced by double-sided submerged arc welding. The products have been bent, seamed, internally welded, externally welded, straightened, and flattened, and meet the relevant standards.

Use:

Large-diameter straight seam steel pipes are the best choice for large-scale pipeline projects, water and gas transmission projects, and urban pipe network construction. The national West-East Gas Pipeline uses 200,000 tons of this type of steel pipe, and the market prospect is broad.

Tips:ASTM A53 covers seamless and welded steel pipe with nominal wall thickness. The surface condition is usually black and hot-dipped galvanized. ASTM A 53 is produced mainly for pressure and mechanical applications, and is also used for transport of steam, water, gas line pipes.