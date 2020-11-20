Pack it up

The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) is facing more challenges than usual this holiday season, as workers juggle the demands of a peak season that's expected to see record volumes with reforms being rolled out by the new postmaster general, Louis DeJoy.

Amid those pressures, the agency is issuing its annual advice to consumers on how they can help keep its carriers safe as they deliver holiday cards and gifts. In addition to the usual reminders to clear steps of snow and keep dogs restrained, this year's list includes three safety tips that relate specifically to parcels. They are as follows:

First, don't overpack your boxes. Not only could the package burst open, but overweight and overstuffed boxes can cause injuries to carriers. Items should easily fit within the box you've selected, without straining its seams, the USPS says. If you can't fit everything in one box, consider getting a bigger size or sending the items in multiple shipments.

Second, don't send prohibited items like fireworks and ammunition. Hazardous materials like perfumes, aerosols, and lithium batteries are mailable with restrictions, according to the agency, which notes that more info can be found here.

And third, be aware that items powered by dry-cell batteries may sometimes turn on during handling. If you're shipping a battery-powered item, the USPS asks that you ensure the device is powered off or package the batteries separately (preferably in the original manufacturer's packaging). .

"Safety is important no matter the time of year. But even the most safety-conscious person could forget simple, quick safety checks during the hustle and bustle that is the holiday season," USPS Occupational Safety and Health Senior Director Linda DeCarlo said in a release. "Try to set aside a few minutes each day to look for, and correct, potential hazards in and around your home. Those few minutes could be the difference between a happy holiday and an unhappy one."