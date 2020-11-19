Safety Pioneer Steve Bryan Joins Drivewyze as Senior Advisor - Safety

DALLAS, Nov. 19, 2020 – Drivewyze, the leader in connected truck services, has announced the addition of Steve Bryan as a senior advisor. Bryan will assist the company in furthering the scope of Drivewyze’s safety products and services, which includes Drivewyze Safety+ -- the industry’s first customizable, proactive and content-based safety platform. Prior to joining Drivewyze, Bryan was executive VP and GM of Sambasafety. He also founded Vigillio, a safety data analytics company, in 2007.



“Steve is an icon in the trucking industry when it comes to safety data,” said Brian Heath, president and CEO of Drivewyze. “He is a visionary with a proven track record in transportation safety technology and in advancing highway safety. We are thrilled that he is joining our team in an advisory capacity as we continue to expand and bring new safety products and services to market.”



According to Bryan, joining Drivewyze is a natural fit. “I’ve been watching Drivewyze and how they’ve disrupted the industry with products that truly make a difference in safety,” he said. “We’re aligned in our thinking, and in our commitment to helping the industry become safer and more productive. I’m looking forward to what we can do together.”



About Drivewyze Inc.



Drivewyze Inc. is a leader in connected truck services and is on a mission to revolutionize transportation safety and efficiency. Drivewyze serves commercial drivers and fleets with innovative trucking services such as the Drivewyze PreClear bypass service, Drivewyze Safety+, Drivewyze Safety Notifications, and Drivewyze Insights. Drivewyze was recognized by Frost & Sullivan with the North American Weigh Station Bypass Company of the Year Award for 2017, for its best practices and industry leadership. To learn more about Drivewyze, visit www.drivewyze.com.

