Medical Imaging Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Market Size, Competitive Analysis 2027

The global medical imaging equipment market has been projected to grow at the CAGR of 5.5% market during 2020-2027. In 2019, the market has generated the revenue of $ 29.77 billion and now it has been expected to reach up to $ 48.17 billion in terms of revenue by 2025. The medical imaging equipment expected to show significant growth during the forecast period due to rising demand for medical imaging equipment owning to factors such as increasing number of diagnostic imaging centers, technological advancements in diagnostic imaging modalities and increasing incidence of orthopedic, dental and cardiac disorders would drive the growth of medical imaging market globally.

The report titled "Medical Imaging Equipment Market - Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, and Forecast - 2020 – 2027" offers a holistic view of the Medical Imaging Equipment industry encompassing numerous stakeholders including raw material suppliers, providers, distributors, consumers and government agencies, among others. Furthermore, the report includes detailed quantitative and qualitative analysis of the global Medical Imaging Equipment market considering market history, product development, regional dynamics, competitive landscape, and key success factors (KSFs) in the industry.

The report includes a deep-dive analysis of key countries including the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Germany, France, China, Japan, India, Australia, Mexico, Brazil and South Africa, among others. Thereby, the report identifies unique growth opportunities across the world based on trends occurring in various developed and developing economies.

Medical Imaging Equipment Market report summarizes the positive growth rate in upcoming years, and market size with competitive analysis. Our experts have analyzed the historical data to compare with the current market scenario to calculate the market growth in the coming years. The study provides an exhaustive report that includes an executive summary, scope, and forecast of the market.

The Medical Imaging Equipment Market Segmentation:

By Product Type, 2018–2027 ($ Billion)

• Overview

• X-ray Devices

o Stationary X-Ray Devices

o Portable X-Ray Devices

• Ultrasound Systems

o Cart/Trolley Based Ultrasound Systems

o Compact/Portable Ultrasound Systems

• Computer Tomography (CT) Scanners

o Stationary CT Scanners

o Portable CT Scanners

• Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Equipment

o Closed MRI Equipment

o Open MRI Equipment

• Nuclear Imaging Equipment

o Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) Scanners

o Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners

By Technology, 2018–2027 ($ Billion)

• Overview

o X-ray Devices

o Analog X-ray Technology

o Digital Radiography (DR)

o Computed Radiography (CR)

• Ultrasound Systems

o Ultrasound Imaging Technology

o 3-D & 4-D Ultrasound Imaging Technology

o Doppler Ultrasound Technology

o HIFU

• Lithotripsy

• Computer Tomography (CT) Scanners

o Low-Slice CT Scanners (Medium-Slice CT Scanners (64 Slices)

o High-Slice Scanners (>64 Slices)

• Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Equipment

o High-Field MRI

o Mid-Field MRI

o Low-Field MRI

• Nuclear Imaging Equipment

o Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT)

o Positron Emission Tomography (PET)

By Geography, 2018-2027 ($Billion)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America (LATAM)

• Middle East and Africa (MEA)

List of Key companies:

• Carestream Health, Inc.

• Fonar Corporation

• Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

• GE Healthcare

• Hitachi Medical Corporation

• Hologic, Inc.

• Philips Healthcare

• Samsung Medison Co. Ltd.

• Shimadzu Corporation

• Siemens Healthcare

• Toshiba Corporation

Key Questions Answered by Medical Imaging Equipment Market Report

• Product popularity and adoption based on various country-level dynamics

• Regional presence and product development for leading market participants

• Market forecasts and trend analysis based on ongoing investments and economic growth in key countries

• Competitive landscape based on revenue, product offerings, years of presence, number of employees and market concentration, among others

