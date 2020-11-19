Piles specialists around the world choose the appropriate treatment course depending on the severity and grade of piles [hemorrhoids] the patient is suffering from. Generally, there are two types of treatment options and they are surgical treatment and non-surgical treatment. Surgical treatment for piles involves either removing swollen and inflamed blood vessels or cutting off the blood supply to the piles.

Surgical treatment consists of hemorrhoidectomy, hemorrhoid stapling, rubber band ligation, sclerotherapy, and laser coagulation. Non-surgical treatment includes medications, home remedies, lifestyle modifications, and dietary changes. Know how these different types of treatment options affect piles and improve your condition.

Surgical Treatment Options for Piles:

Out of 1 in 10 people with piles will undergo surgery. Your doctor can recommend any of the following piles' surgeries if you suffer from severe piles symptoms and piles complications.

Hemorrhoidectomy:

In this surgery, you will be sedated using either local or general anesthesia. Once you are sedated, both the internal and external piles will be removed. Hemorrhoidectomy is the most effective treatment for piles and is associated with a greater risk of complications like urinary tract infections and severe pain during bowel movements.

Hemorrhoid stapling:

This is also known as PPH, stapled hemorrhoidopexy. Hemorrhoid stapling involves fixing the prolapsed hemorrhoid and places it inside the rectum where the blood supply is cut off. By doing so, tissues will shrink and can reduce the prolapsing of piles. This procedure is usually less painful than hemorrhoidectomy but increases the risk of hemorrhoid recurrence and rectal prolapse.

Rubber band ligation:

This procedure is specially used to treat internal hemorrhoids. In this procedure, hemorrhoids are tied off at the base with rubber bands to cut off the blood supply or flow to hemorrhoids. In a few weeks, hemorrhoids will die due to a lack of blood supply and fall off.

Laser coagulation:

This procedure is called infrared photocoagulation or coagulation therapy. During this procedure, your doctor uses a device that creates an intense beam of infrared lights to stop the blood flow to the hemorrhoids. This procedure is widely used to treat small and medium-sized hemorrhoids.

Sclerotherapy:

This procedure helps to treat small and internal hemorrhoids. Sclerotherapy involves injecting a chemical solution [sclerosant] directly into hemorrhoids and causing hemorrhoids to shrink in size. This ultimately leads to the stopping of blood leakage from the hemorrhoids. This is an alternative to banding.

Non-Surgical Treatment Options for Piles:

Non-surgical treatment includes medications along with few lifestyle modifications and dietary changes. All these together help you to reduce the effects of piles symptoms and also boosts your overall health condition.

Medications:

Some medications or drugs that can reduce or relieve symptoms like pain, itching, discomfort, constipation, and gastric reflux, etc. Few of those are over-the-counter medications, corticosteroids, laxatives and painkiller creams, ointments, and sprays, etc.

If you suffer from mild pain and discomfort, your doctor may recommend over-the-counter (OTC) painkillers, ointments, creams, and pads. These medical products contain ingredients such as lidocaine & hydrocortisone and help in relieving pain & itching. Over-the-counter medicines help in soothing the redness and swelling around the anus. Should not use the OTC medications for more than seven days in a row, because they can cause thinning of the skin and irritation. Don’t use more than two OTC medications at a time unless your doctor or a medical professional says so.

Corticosteroids like hydrocortisone, prednisolone, and fluocortolone are widely used to reduce the inflammation and swelling of blood vessels in and around the anus and rectum. These medications can reduce the severity of piles and decrease the effects of symptoms. They also help in reducing the itching and pain around the anus. In a few cases, corticosteroids can ease the bleeding from piles.

Laxatives are medications that can be prescribed by your doctor to reduce or to relieve you from severe constipation. They help you to pass stools more easily and reduce the pressure on your lower colon.

Lifestyle modifications and dietary changes:

To manage piles and to reduce the swelling and inflammation of blood vessels, your doctor may recommend a few life-style modifications and diet changes.