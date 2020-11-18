Business Translation Services - The Art of Translating Dialects & Accents

Translating native-level dialects and accents are often the most challenging aspects of translation services for business. These are the challenges less experienced and unreliable translators tend to shirk. For better understanding, let’s say, we know Spanish is being spoken in various parts of South America, but the people there have their own dialects and accents. Therefore, translating the content into the standard Spanish language won’t impress your prospective clients.

Nelson Mandela famously said “If you talk to a man in a language he understands, that goes to his head. If you talk to him in his language, that goes to his heart.” So, this suggests the importance of hiring a translator who has not only the knowledge of the target language but also the target audience, because the ultimate objective of business translation services is to convert leads. And, this only happens, when your potential clients feel connected to your business.

Why Are These Accents And Dialects So Complex?

First of all, the accents are quite complicated, because they are unique and local. However, using the standard language to convert an original document into translated content will lose all the texture. However, only an experienced translator with extensive expertise in business document translation services has the ability to translate the content in a manner that is human readable, thanks to the accents translation. A brand message in their own accents is more likely to receive a warmer reception from the locals you are targeting.

Now., coming to dialects, they are way more tricky than anything else. A dialect is simply a variety of vocabulary and grammar differing for a particular language, as well as the pronunciation. Perhaps, the most popular example of dialects is the Chinese, it has about 50 dialects, and these are mutually unintelligible from one another.

Why Dialects & Accents Are Important?

If you want to compete with the local companies in a foreign market, then localization has an integral role to play. If you want to make your prospective clients understand your words, then cultural essence cannot be overlooked. When you understand their dialects and accents, it automatically encourages your potential foreign clients to engage with your business.

When hiring translation services for business documents, it is imperative to do your comprehensive research work to narrow down on a reliable translation company. Make sure they have a qualified panel of translators with native-level specialization to translate the content flawlessly. You can always speak to your known in the business cycle, who has recently availed the services for professional translation, their first-hand experience can help you stay clear of all the possible pitfalls.