Global Power over Ethernet Market Research Report - Forecast to 2022

Global Power over Ethernet Market is a technology that carries electrical current by data cables rather than by power cords and provides power to different devices from the same Ethernet cable. It reduces the number of wires required to install the network and supports a wide range of devices. Global Power over Ethernet Market offers numerous benefits from network efficiency as well as cost standpoint. Global Power over Ethernet Market does not require AC/DC power supplies and outlets. It facilitates simplified, faster and lower cost of installation. Global Power over Ethernet Market enables centralized power management, eases and accelerates changes and temporary deployments, and also offers low maintenance cost and less downtime. Global Power over Ethernet Market finds its application is various commercial, residential and industrial sectors. The rising energy cost and adoption of Global Power over Ethernet Market in the commercial sector are bolstering the growth of the market. Focus on smart power budgeting is the prime stimulant in the growth of the market. Technology feasibility of delivering high power and the robustly growing market for VoIP services and growth in the end-user market are likely to augment the demand for Power of Ethernet. Global Power over Ethernet Market is the best option for industrial based Ethernet switch systems as it facilitates installation of field-based devices without a separate power cabling supply. It is also helpful in reduction of numerous separate remote power supply units.

Global Power over Ethernet Market is being intensively deployed in smart homes due to the increased demand for automation and control for centrally managing electrical system and appliances, hence contributing to the market growth. Governments of various countries are investing in Ethernet infrastructure and development of smart grids which is aiding the growth of the market. Powered Device Controllers are being increasingly used in IP cameras, wireless access point and Global Power over Ethernet Market enabled devices. The growing expansion of the IoT is stimulating demand for Global Power over Ethernet Market connectivity in IP cameras, smart lighting luminaries, Feature-rich video IP phones. Furthermore, the rising demand for network security cameras are expected to drive the demand for Power over Ethernet Market. The global Global Power over Ethernet Market is foreseen to expand at a CAGR of 13% and attain USD 1 Bn over the forecast period 2016-2022; reveals a recent study by Market Research Future (MRFR). Even though the market is expected to expand at a substantial pace, the growth might be hindered by lack of knowledge and customer inertia regarding Power over Ethernet Market, and the capital-intensive nature of the market which restricts the entry of new participants.

The global Global Power over Ethernet Market has been segmented based on types, power to port, application, and end-users. By types, the market has been segmented into power sourcing equipment controllers & ICs, and powered device controllers &ICs. The powered device controllers &ICs segment accounts for the most significant market share. By power to port, the market has been segmented into Up to 15.4W, Up to 30W, Up to 60W, and Up to 100W. By application, the market has been segmented into security and access control, LED lighting and control, connectivity, infotainment, and others. By end-users, the market has been segmented into residential, industrial and commercial. By types, powered device controller & ICs dominates the market.

Regionally, the Global Power over Ethernet Market has been segmented into North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. North America accounts for the largest share of the market owing to the presence of major players in the region. Additionally, highly developed IT sector and telecom industry gives North America a competitive edge over other regions. Europe too is a lucrative market for Power over Ethernet; U.K. and Germany are the major contributors of the region. The Asia-Pacific market for Power over Ethernet is expanding due to growing IT industry in emerging countries of the region; China as a manufacturing hub is adopting Global Power over Ethernet Market in various industries.

The eminent players operating in the market include Axis Communications AB (Sweden), Texas Instruments, Inc. (U.S.), Linear Technology Corp. (U.S.), Microsemi Corp. (U.S.), Silicon Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (U.S.), STMicroelectronics N.V. (Switzerland), Broadcom Ltd. (U.S.), ON Semiconductor (U.S.), and Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (U.S.) among others.

