Hot and Cold Therapy Packs Market Size, Share, Growth, Global Trends, Industry Analysis To 2027

The global hot and cold therapy packs market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR of 7.5 % market during the forecast period 2020-2027. Hot and cold therapy is utilized for the treatment of inflammation, swelling, and improves blood circulation at the site of injury. The added advantage is that these products are effective, easily available, portable, and available at low cost. The key drivers for the hot and cold therapy packs market increase in incidence of sports injuries, a rise in geriatric population, and a preference for awareness about non-surgical pain management techniques. Preference for non-pharmacological treatment for pain especially in the aging population is a key driver for the growth of the hot and cold therapy packs market.

The hot and cold therapy packs market is majorly segmented as product hot packs, cold packs, moist therapy packs and localized heating and cooling pads. Cold packs are currently dominating the market as it is the first line of treatment and gives immediate results in the reduction of swelling and edema related to accidents or sports injury. Localized heating and cooling pads will be the fastest-growing market as it has features such as easy availability, portability, and low cost.

Global Hot and Cold Therapy Packs market Segmentation:

By Product, 2018–2027 ($ Million)

• Hot Packs

• Cold Packs

• Moist Therapy Packs

• Localized Heating and Cooling Pads

By Distribution Channel, 2018-2027 ($ Million)

• Hospital Pharmacies

• Online Pharmacies

• Retail Pharmacies

By Geography, 2018-2027 ($ Million)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Market Competition Assessment:

Key players in the global hot and cold therapy market are 3M Company, Beiersdorf Australia Ltd., Breg, Inc., Bruder Healthcare Company, Inc., Caldera International, Inc., Cardinal Health, Carex Health Brands, Chattanooga Group, Inc., Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Medline Industries, Inc., Modular Thermal Technologies, Inc., Pfizer, Inc., The Mentholatum Company and Thermionics Corp.

Key Questions Answered by Hot and Cold Therapy Packs Market Report

• Global hot and cold therapy packs market forecasts from 2020-2027

• Regional hot and cold therapy packs market forecasts from 2020-2027 covering Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America

• Country level forecasts from 2020-2027 covering 15 major countries from aforementioned regions

• Hot and Cold Therapy Packs submarket forecasts from 2020-2027 covering the market by product type, by distribution channel. and geography