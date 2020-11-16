The impact crusher is one of the commonly used crushers. It is famous for its large crushing ratio, simple structure and easy maintenance. At the same time, the large market volume itself makes the impact crusher repeatedly improved and become a classic product.

What is the development trend of impact crusher in the future? Let's discuss it together.

The development of impact crusher in China is relatively late. In the 1950s, China has the real sense of independent technology crusher. Therefore, most of the crushing and screening equipment in China came out in the 1950s. Before the 1980s, our domestic impact crushers were limited to processing medium hard materials such as coal and limestone.

According to the development of crushers in China for many years, generally speaking, there are five development trends of impact crushers at home and abroad in the future.

1. It is necessary to improve the structure of the existing impact crusher to improve the crushing capacity of the impact crusher for medium hard ores and the convenience of equipment maintenance, mainly focusing on the improvement of the plate hammer and rotor structure to facilitate the replacement and clamping of the plate hammer; the structure optimization of the impact frame (crushing cavity shape) can improve the primary crushing rate and energy utilization rate of the ore.

2. Research and develop a new type of plate hammer material with high wear resistance and high toughness, so as to improve the service life and productivity of the plate hammer.

3. The application of modern mechatronics technology and modern control methods (such as hydraulic technology, electronic technology), continuously improve the automation degree of impact crusher, reduce the labor intensity of workers, and improve productivity. For example, the application of modern computer-aided design to optimize the structural parameters of the impact frame, improve the utilization of energy and the primary crushing rate of ore.

4. In order to meet the needs of the market and customers, the impact crusher is developing in series, standardization and large-scale.

5. Adhere to technological innovation, and gradually get rid of the single introduction and imitation of products. Improve the research and development of independent knowledge of impact crusher.