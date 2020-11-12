How to distinguish the authenticity of 16mn seamless steel pipe?

1. Fake and shoddy 16mn seamless steel pipes are easy to fold. Folding is a variety of fold lines formed on the surface of the 16mn seamless steel pipe. This defect often runs through the longitudinal direction of the entire product. The reason for the folding is that the counterfeit manufacturers are pursuing high efficiency, the amount of reduction is too large, and the ears are generated. The folding occurs during the next rolling. The folded product will crack after bending, and the strength of the 16mn seamless steel pipe will be greatly reduced.

2. Fake and inferior 16mn seamless steel pipes often have pitting on the surface. The pitted surface is caused by the serious wear of the rolling groove, which causes the irregular uneven surface of the 16mn seamless steel pipe. As the manufacturers of counterfeit and inferior 16mn seamless steel pipes are pursuing profits, the groove rolling often exceeds the standard.

3. Fake and inferior 16mn seamless steel pipes are prone to scars.

There are two reasons :

①The material of fake and inferior 16mn seamless steel pipe is uneven and there are many impurities.

②The guide and guard equipment of the fake and inferior material manufacturers is simple and easy to stick to the steel. These impurities will easily cause scars after biting the roll.

4. The surface of fake and inferior materials is prone to cracks. The reason is that the billet is adobe, and the adobe has many pores. The adobe is subjected to thermal stress during the cooling process, resulting in cracks, and there will be cracks after rolling.

5. Rectangular tube tells that fake and inferior 16mn seamless steel pipes are easy to scratch. The reason is that the equipment of fake and inferior materials manufacturers is simple and easy to produce burrs and scratch the surface of 16mn seamless steel pipes. Deep scratches reduce the strength of the 16mn seamless steel pipe.

6. Fake and shoddy 16mn seamless steel pipes have no metallic luster and are light red or similar to pig iron.

There are two reasons:

① Its blank is adobe.

②The rolling temperature of fake and inferior materials is not standard, and their steel temperature is visually inspected, so that it cannot be rolled in the specified austenite area, and the performance of the 16mn seamless steel pipe will naturally not reach the standard.

7. Seamless square tube tells about the cross ribs of fake and inferior 16mn seamless steel pipes are thin and low, and often dissatisfied. The reason is that in order to achieve large negative tolerances, the reduction of the first few passes of the finished product is too large and the iron type is too small. , The hole is not full.

The above are common methods for authenticating and authenticating 16mn seamless steel pipes for your reference. The methods for authenticating and authenticating 16mn seamless steel pipes need to be done with the above measures and methods so that they can be accurately identified.

Tips: A106 pipe is formulated specifically for high-temperature and high-pressure service, usually in power generation applications. High-pressure, high-heat service environments put added stress on pipe, so seamless pipe types are preferred in those settings since they’re at less risk of failure under stress than their welded counterparts.