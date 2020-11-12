Transport America Pivots to Enhance Dedicated Service Offering

EAGAN, MN– November 12, 2020 – Transport America, a U.S truckload operating company of TFI International Inc. (NYSE and TSX: TFII), a North American leader in the transportation and logistics industry, in response to rising customer demand is shifting resources to provide more capacity for dedicated trucking operations to truckload shippers. The strategic shift recognizes accelerating customer desire for purpose-designed solutions that support supply chain velocity with committed capacity, experienced drivers, and high-quality consistent service.

“There will always be a market for irregular route truckload service,” noted Eric Anson, president of Transport America. “However, we’ve seen accelerated interest among current and prospective customers who want dedicated solutions that secure reliable capacity and consistent service. That’s something we’ve spent 35 years successfully building and delivering to the market.”

Anson noted that dedicated operations have several benefits. Shippers gain committed capacity that can be deployed strategically within their supply chains. These can be custom-designed to support specific needs for product flow between core suppliers, distribution centers and factories, daily dedicated runs to fulfill product at key customer locations, as well as tailored operations to take advantage of lane densities and backhaul opportunities. In an industry that continues to struggle for drivers, the certainty of dedicated operations with regular miles and hours supports professional driver recruiting and retention.

“Particularly in these challenging times, when available capacity and rapid, on-time delivery for many goods is more important than ever, dedicated operations have the unique ability to be consistent, cost-effective and service-sensitive in a way that ad-hoc services cannot,” Anson said. “Transport America is changing dedicated with our service, instead of a one size fits all approach, we are right-sized for customized dedicated solutions.”

The company has a well-recognized reputation in the dedicated space. Nearly 90% of Transport America’s dedicated business comes from customer relationships spanning ten or more years. In an industry known for higher rates of driver turnover, Transport America’s professional drivers enjoy longer tenures, with over 60% of the driver workforce having a year or more with the company.

“We have solid foundational relationships with many of our customers that span decades where we contribute as a valuable part of our customers’ transportation and supply chain teams,” Vice President of Business Development Rob McNeil said. “Whether it is providing flexible capacity to our customers’ private fleets, delivering a specialty trailer solution, or taking over a customers’ own fleet, we add value to customer supply chains with our dedicated solutions.”

“We look to partner with shippers who prioritize safety and operational excellence, and who value business relationships,” noted Anson. “For shippers looking to leverage strategic supply chain advantage, Transport America’s experienced people and the fluidity and flexibility of our network often enable more cost savings opportunities where, for example, we can fill backhaul lanes and allow customers to drive additional cost out of their respective supply chains.”

For more information about Transport America’s dedicated service program, visit us at transportamerica.com/services/dedicated/ or contact us at sales@transportamerica.com,



ABOUT TFI INTERNATIONAL -- TFI International Inc. is a North American leader in the transportation and logistics industry, operating across the United States, Canada and Mexico through its subsidiaries. TFI International creates value for shareholders by identifying strategic acquisitions and managing a growing network of wholly owned operating subsidiaries. Under the TFI International umbrella, companies benefit from financial and operational resources to build their businesses and increase their efficiency. TFI International companies service the following segments:

• Package and Courier;

• Less-Than-Truckload;

• Truckload;

• Logistics.

TFI International Inc. is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol TFII. For more information, visit www.tfiintl.com.

ABOUT TRANSPORT AMERICA -- Transport America, a wholly owned subsidiary of TFI International Inc. (TSX: TFII, OTCQX: TFIFF), is a leading provider of truckload transportation and logistics services throughout the US, Mexico and Canada. Headquartered in Eagan, MN, founded in 1984, Transport America is the trucking company that is changing trucking. The company’s broad portfolio of services includes solo and team over-the-road, dedicated, regional, intermodal and brokerage. For more information, visit transportamerica.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

Transport America media contact: Katlin Owens, Senior Marketing Manager, (918) 697-7713, Katlin.owens@tesrv.com