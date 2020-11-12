Difference between ERW and Submerged Arc Welding Process

A) ERW Pipe has fast heating speed, highly concentrated heat and no filler metal. It is not possible to use wire flux to add alloying elements to compensate for the burning of alloy elements in the welding process like submerged arc welding, and it cannot effectively improve the structure and performance of welded joints like submerged arc welding (microalloying is to refine the grain The main way, grain refinement is the only way to simultaneously improve strength and toughness).

B) ERW does not form a welding pool, so the welding dross ability is poor. If there is slag inclusion on the edge of the raw material, it can only remain in the weld and become a quality risk. Since submerged arc welding forms a welding pool, it is beneficial for slag inclusions to float in the slag.

C) There is no slag/gas protection during ERW welding (submerged arc welding has slag protection formed by flux), and the welded joint structure at high temperature is easily oxidized, which makes the welded joint have a tendency to embrittlement.

D) ERW has the characteristics of high local heating temperature and short cooling time. The welding temperature field has a large gradient, which is prone to hardening phase and large welding stress. The plasticity and toughness of the welded joint are not ideal. Therefore, all ERW steel pipes in the country require post-weld heat treatment (Q+T or Q+N), but domestic the post-weld heat treatment process is not yet mature.

E) Compared with submerged arc welding, the ERW welding speed is too fast, the edge quality of the raw material cannot be tested by NDT, and the NDT test of the weld after welding is also difficult to ensure the quality.

F) Since ERW is welded by pressing molten metal, it is difficult to use NDT for effective inspection. Therefore, incomplete fusion and gray spots are the problems of ERW steel pipes, which have been difficult to effectively solve for decades. The ditch corrosion in ERW pipeline failure is mainly caused by unfusion. (Refer to Welded Pipe "Oil and Gas Transmission Pipeline Failure Accidents and Typical Cases")

G) ERW will inevitably form more T-joints during pipeline construction, while submerged arc welding will not. As we all know, the T-joint is the place where the stress is the most concentrated, which reduces the fatigue life of the welded joint.

Tips: ASTM A53 covers seamless and welded steel pipe with nominal wall thickness. The surface condition is usually black and hot-dipped galvanized. ASTM A53 is produced mainly for pressure and mechanical applications, and is also used for transport of steam, water, gas line pipes.

ASTM A53 Grade B is the material under the American steel pipe standard, API 5L Gr.B is also the American standard material, A53 GR.B ERW refers to the electric resistance welded steel pipe of A53 GR.B; API 5L GR.B Welded refers to the material Welded steel pipe of API 5L GR.B.