Superior Tire Welcomes New VP of Sales & Marketing

Warren, PA - Superior Tire & Rubber Corp., a leader in the polyurethane and rubber industrial component market, is pleased to announce the hiring of Jared Steier as Vice President of their Material Handling Business Unit. In addition to overseeing all of the Material Handling Sales & Marketing, Steier will also be working alongside sales personnel directly in the field and reporting directly to Hank LeMeur, the President and CEO.

A graduate of The Ohio State University, Steier has worked his entire career in various leadership roles at several large corporations in the material handling industry. He comes to Superior Tire knowing the outstanding reputation of Superior’s products and has a thorough understanding of their customers and markets. He has gained extensive experience in both the Original Equipment and Aftermarket sales world during his career. The addition of Jared Steier further solidifies Superior Tire’s position as a leader in the Material Handling Industry.