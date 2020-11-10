WSI Partners with Syngenta to Open New Agriculture Crop Protection Product Facility in Council Bluff

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa-- WSI announced today that it is expanding its agriculture crop protection logistics footprint by partnering with Syngenta, a leader in agriculture innovation, in opening a state-of-the-art storage and distribution center in Council Bluffs, Iowa. The crop protection facility will expand upon an already established, nationwide network for Syngenta and unlock new growth potential within the agriculture sector.

The opening is Phase One of the agricultural logistics industrial project located on a 43-acre, rail accessible site in Mills County at Interstates 29 and 80 in a designated Foreign Trade Zone.

This phase comprises a distribution building serving the agricultural industry throughout the Midwest. WSI plans an expansion to include a bulk tank farm and possibly additional packaging space.

Syngenta is the initial occupant of the first phase. The strategically located distribution center provides Syngenta additional capacity and flexibility toward meeting the increasing demand for its innovative crop solutions in the U.S. The facility will better position Syngenta to provide uninterrupted distribution and faster service designed to keep their customers’ operations running smoothly.

“This site was selected because of its central location in the heart of American agriculture,” said Roger Herzog, Syngenta head of Logistics in North America Supply Operations. “The location, combined with the interstate and potential rail access, is ideally suited to serve Syngenta’s logistics needs in a six-state region.”

The Mills County project is another in a long list of Syngenta investments in the U.S. for American farmers in recent years, totaling more than $315 million.

“This has truly been a coordinated effort between WSI, Syngenta and Mills County, one that started a number of years ago with gathering requirements and initial planning,” said Larry Lenz, Syngenta project lead. “The collaboration and commitment to excellence with WSI has resulted in a level of professional service Syngenta’s customers have come to expect. From start to finish, this has been a very exciting and rewarding project.”

WSI has an historic expertise when it comes to chemical logistics, being the first third-party logistics provider to receive Responsible Care® designation from the American Chemistry Council. WSI is devoted to providing its customers the same consistently high-quality services for which it is known, as well as maintaining strict regulatory and quality control its customers and members of the community expect.

“WSI is dedicated to ensuring Syngenta’s customers receive the absolute reliability they require and deserve to obtain the highest yields. The food supply in America is the most essential component of our economy and WSI is proud to play a small part in Syngenta’s supply chain serving the agricultural community,” said Bob Schroeder, WSI CEO.

Phase One facts

137,000 square feet of warehouse for storage and distribution services

Foreign Trade Zone (FTZ) and Responsible Care® certifications

Hazmat (class H3 and H4) and Non-Hazmat Storage

Chemical Handling Certification/Training

Advanced Facility Ventilation Technologies

For more about Council Bluffs or other facilities within WSI’s network, we welcome the opportunity to discuss. Visit www.wsinc.com to reach out to one of our supply chain and logistic professionals.

WSI and Syngenta would like to thank the Mills County, Iowa Supervisors and Mills County Economic Development Foundation for all their help and support of this project.

About WSI

WSI is one of the nation’s leading third-party logistic providers and has a nationwide distribution network with global logistics reach. Headquartered in Appleton, Wisconsin, WSI is dedicated to serving clients’ complete logistics needs, from planning to execution. WSI’s integrated family of companies includes specialized expertise at every point along the supply chain. WSI conducts business with integrity and approaches every day with the goal of Absolute Reliability. WSI is committed to reducing our impact on the environment and driving numerous green initiatives in our facilities and transportation services. To learn more visit www.wsinc.com and follow us on Linkedin at www.linkedin.com/WSI.

About Syngenta

Syngenta is one of the world’s leading agriculture companies. Our ambition is to help safely feed the world while taking care of the planet. We aim to improve the sustainability, quality and safety of agriculture with world class science and innovative crop solutions. Our technologies enable millions of farmers around the world to make better use of limited agricultural resources. With 28,000 people in more than 90 countries we are working to transform how crops are grown. Through partnerships, collaboration and The Good Growth Plan we are committed to improving farm productivity, rescuing land from degradation, enhancing biodiversity and revitalizing rural communities. To learn more visit www.syngenta.com and www.goodgrowthplan.com. Follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/Syngenta and www.twitter.com/SyngentaUS.

