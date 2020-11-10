Press releases are provided by companies as is and have not been edited or checked for accuracy. Any queries should be directed to the company issuing the release.

FREE E-BOOK: LEAN thinking perfects production processes

November 10, 2020
The Lean system is everything that adds value for the customer and helps set things in the right order. The goal is to eliminate anything that does not add value. We understand that our customers does not want to pay for goods that are driven back and forth by forklift.

This Ebook will help you understand LEAN’s philosophy and how Treston, as a manufacturer of technical facilities and ergonomic furniture, can help you with the LEAN thinking to perfect your production processes.

GET USEFUL INSIGHT LIKE:
• Understanding LEAN philosophy in industrial environments
• Expert interview of LEAN usage for Treston products
• How to organize workstations to get the best results out in the LEAN production process
• How Treston products can help you to build better LEAN efficient environments
• Customer cases

