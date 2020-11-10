Over 130 freight forwarders from all around the world met on the cloud at the First Virtual Event

Valladolid, 09th November 2020: The Cooperative Logistics Network has organized its First Online Conference on 4th -5th November 2020, giving the exclusive opportunity to more than 130 freight forwarders of getting together on one platform at one time to carry on with the much-needed business discussions to increase their flow of businesses. In the absence of a direct in-person meeting in 2020, an online event is the only chance for members to meet altogether while reducing expenditure in terms of time and money. It has also enabled agents to showcase their businesses and secure new projects right from the comfort of their own homes.

The cloud conference was conducted via an exclusive user-friendly videoconferencing platform created by the IT department of The Coop that led to an uninterrupted conferencing experience. More than 130 members representing over 100 cities worldwide came online to network with their partners attending around 4200 meetings.



As stated by Antonio Torres, the President and Founder of Cooperative Logistics Network, “Although we had to postpone our Annual Meeting at Phuket because of the pandemic, the Virtual Conference saw the coming together of agents representing several major cities worldwide, who got to interact face to face and formulate strategies for enhanced business opportunities in the coming months. Taking into account the current difficult situation, it is more important than ever to foster the spirit of collaboration and work in the network so that all members can get over it stronger.”

The meeting commenced with a speech from Antonio Torres which was followed by the one-to-one videoconferences among members. In course of the two days meeting, members were also provided with an online presentation of all the latest features that had been added to The Coop’s member-exclusive TMS FreightViewer. The new updates of The Coop’s online tool are expected to greatly facilitate the daily office chores of the members and will allow members to make quotations 24/7.

“The event was very well organized, everything was beyond my expectations: the Coop’s support team, the technical support when there was an issue, and all the meetings were timely without any delay. I feel it is really difficult to organize so many meetings on just one platform and to do it with punctuality and without any disconnection. I must say: Congratulations to the whole team of COOP”, stated a Coop member in Karachi, Pakistan.