Vehicle Roadside Assistance Market Value Shall Big Growth (30Bn until 2027) Says Precedence Research

The global vehicle roadside assistance market value is expected to reach around US Dollar 30 billion by 2027 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 3.92% during the forecast period 2020 to 2027. The study provides an analysis of the global vehicle roadside assistance industry for the period 2016-2027, wherein 2020 to 2027 is the forecast period and 2019 is considered as the base year.

Vehicle roadside assistance is an on-site vehicle maintenance service that assists driver in case of breakdown or collision. The vehicle roadside assistance service offers basic support to the drivers or vehicle owners that include flat tire support, on-site minor mechanical or electrical repair, lockout service (lost or misplaced key), battery jumpstart, fuel delivery service, and towing of the vehicle.

Growth Factors

The rising number of accidents and vehicle collisions is the major factor driving the vehicle roadside assistance market. As per the World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 1.35 Mn people die from road traffic crashes every year. Further, 93% of the world on-road fatalities occur on middle and low income countries, even though the 60% of the global vehicles are concentrated in those countries.

Moreover, increasing demand for hybrid and electric vehicles along with rising demand for connectivity solution in vehicles expected to fuel the vehicle roadside assistance market growth. Real-time highway alert, telematics systems, sensors, in-built wifi system, global positioning system are some of the advanced vehicle solutions that manufacturers now incorporate in their vehicles to enhance the driver experience. These systems are electronic-controlled and may experience issue at any time. Therefore, aforementioned factors contribute to the growth of the vehicle roadside assistance market.

Nonetheless, extra money charged by the service providers on pay per service may hinders the growth of the market. Every service providers have their membership plan under which they cover all the roadside assistance and emergency services, besides this they charge extra money for each service provided.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19.

Get Customization on this Research Report@ https://bit.ly/32uN78p

Report Highlights





The Asia Pacific seeks to be the most opportunistic market during the forecast period. Prime factors attributed to this are augmented per capita income, a significant number of automotive sales, and rising adoption of electronic assistance features in the vehicle.



Europe led the global vehicle roadside assistance market in terms of revenue share in 2019. The region is the hub of automotive manufacturers and registers significant adoption of advanced vehicle assistance feature by the drivers that in turn fuels the market growth.



By service, towing service encountered maximum revenue share in the global vehicle roadside assistance market in 2019. It is the most common emergency service offered by the service providers due to fatal roadside accidents and collisions. Furthermore, advanced towing devices have provided ease in the towing service that adds as an advantage to the toeing service market.



Passenger vehicles captured the maximum revenue share in the global vehicle roadside assistance market. Rising sales of passenger vehicles and the increased number of vehicle registration has triggered the growth of passenger vehicles in the vehicle roadside assistance market.

