Vehicle Roadside Assistance Market Value Shall Big Growth (30Bn until 2027) Says Precedence Research

The global vehicle roadside assistance market value is expected to reach around US Dollar 30 billion by 2027 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 3.92% during the forecast period 2020 to 2027. The study provides an analysis of the global vehicle roadside assistance industry for the period 2016-2027, wherein 2020 to 2027 is the forecast period and 2019 is considered as the base year.
Vehicle roadside assistance is an on-site vehicle maintenance service that assists driver in case of breakdown or collision. The vehicle roadside assistance service offers basic support to the drivers or vehicle owners that include flat tire support, on-site minor mechanical or electrical repair, lockout service (lost or misplaced key), battery jumpstart, fuel delivery service, and towing of the vehicle.
Growth Factors
The rising number of accidents and vehicle collisions is the major factor driving the vehicle roadside assistance market. As per the World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 1.35 Mn people die from road traffic crashes every year. Further, 93% of the world on-road fatalities occur on middle and low income countries, even though the 60% of the global vehicles are concentrated in those countries.
Moreover, increasing demand for hybrid and electric vehicles along with rising demand for connectivity solution in vehicles expected to fuel the vehicle roadside assistance market growth. Real-time highway alert, telematics systems, sensors, in-built wifi system, global positioning system are some of the advanced vehicle solutions that manufacturers now incorporate in their vehicles to enhance the driver experience. These systems are electronic-controlled and may experience issue at any time. Therefore, aforementioned factors contribute to the growth of the vehicle roadside assistance market.
Nonetheless, extra money charged by the service providers on pay per service may hinders the growth of the market. Every service providers have their membership plan under which they cover all the roadside assistance and emergency services, besides this they charge extra money for each service provided.
The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19.
