Freight Scouts Transforms Broker Operations with Descartes' Cloud-based Solution

Descartes Systems Group, the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, announced that Atlanta-based broker Freight Scouts is using Descartes’ cloud-based transportation management and load tracking visibility solution to modernize its operations. With the Descartes Aljex™ transportation management system (TMS), fully integrated with real-time load tracking visibility solution Descartes MacroPoint™, Freight Scouts is streamlining the transportation of truckload (TL) and less-than-truckload (LTL) freight for its own brokerage customers, and for shipments originating from fulfillment centers managed by its parent company, PBD Worldwide.

“We are building a technology environment that makes it easier to deliver on our promise of Exceptional Service Every Time,” said Jan Jones, VP/General Manager, Freight Scouts. “The Descartes solution gives us a cloud-based, brokerage-focused TMS used to determine the most efficient transport option for our customers, and an automated tool for load tracking so we always know the status and location of our customers’ shipments. Our team loves how the integrated solution eliminates the headaches from our day-to-day operations and helps us to improve performance, minimize penalties, and keep our customers satisfied.”

Descartes’ cloud-based solutions for freight brokers provide end-to-end capabilities that enable companies to deliver better customer service, enhance operational performance and maximize margin. The Descartes Aljex TMS automates and streamlines daily freight broker activities to boost operational efficiency, including order entry, lane rate comparison, covering loads, rate confirmation, carrier acceptance, dispatching and electronic data interchange (EDI). Through integration with Descartes MacroPoint, freight brokers also gain real-time visibility into load status by replacing time-consuming and ineffective manual check calls with automated status updates from carriers, which enhances service levels for shipper customers.

“We’re pleased to help Freight Scouts better manage the lifecycle of shipments from order creation through execution using Descartes’ transportation solutions,” said Dan Cicerchi, Vice President and General Manager, Transportation Management at Descartes. “By automating the many complex tasks performed by freight brokers, Descartes’ technology helps brokerages to cover more loads, increase visibility, move freight faster and source new carriers more effectively.”