Viral Vectors & Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market Expected to Huge Growth

The global viral vectors & plasmid DNA manufacturing market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 14.08% over the forecast period 2020 - 2027 and expected to reach USD 1.3 billion by 2027.

The industry growth is driven by the growing prevalence of genetic diseases, the increasing popularity of gene therapy, along favorable government investments for advancing healthcare technologies. Viral vector and plasmid DNA technology are used as concentrated medications to address diseases specific to patients.

Growth Factors:

Viral vectors have become ideal choice for gene transfer due to their efficient gene delivery, high transfection efficiency and stable gene expression. Further, upsurge in registration of clinical trials on viral vector-mediated gene therapy is stimulating inclination for viral vectors in gene transfer. Growing pervasiveness of target disorders and diseases, the accessibility of funding for gene therapy development, current research into viral vector-based cell and gene therapies and efficacy of viral vectors in gene therapy delivery are together supporting the market growth. Unexploited latent in emergent markets is projected to provide worthwhile growth opportunities for participants in this market.

Furthermore, groundbreaking development in the vaccinology is fuelling the demand of these vectors to greater extent. Great amount of clinical and preclinical studies assessing the prospective of vectors in these cutting-edge therapies have exhibited favorable results. As a result of this, several investors are attracted towards this area which is making plasmid and viral vector manufacturing market a vigorous sector of investment. Further, it is inspiring fortunate funding activities from both the public and private sectors.



What are the key factors hampering the growth of the viral vector and plasmid DNA manufacturing market?

According to Precedence Research, Manufacturing processes of viral vectors is expensive and time-consuming it is one of the huge factors that is expected to hamper the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Regional Snapshots

About 68% of the total international active clinical studies for gene therapies are proceeding in North America despite of the fact that the first 3 gene therapy candidates (Oncorine®, Gendicine® andRexin-G®) were accepted in Asia Pacific. During coming years, Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace viral vector manufacturing market. Spurring research activities to unveil innovative gene therapies in the unexploited markets of this region are projected to support this tremendous growth in near future.

Report Highlights

