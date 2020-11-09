Why You Need an SSL Certificate on Your Website in 2020

Technology and data drive the current world we all live within. Repurposing a famous physics law, for everything offline, there is an equal and opposite online presence. It may not hold in every aspect, but for example, the introvert offline can maintain an extroverted profile. The internet has become a space that captures and preserves data reposits.

It holds general data like names, likes, and dislikes to personal data like financial details. While the internet is a reserve of information, much like the deep sea, there's constant lurking danger. Swimming around these data reserves are sharks like hackers and malware. They swim around the personal data and try to do whatever it takes to access such data. Hence the internet welcomes a new 21st-century problem - cybercrime and cyber-attacks.

The internet brings problems like data breaches, hacking, data leak, and much more malware. That is why almost every online portal invests in cybersecurity. It helps in safeguarding personal data that can have negative repercussions if used by the wrong people.

Cybersecurity risk increases when organizations invest in cloud infrastructure but do not invest in securing it. A large chunk of data unsecured can make the organization susceptible to attack. These attacks not only break consumers' trust but also can bring down the entire organization. With the world currently digital, many organizations and countries have witnessed a sharp spike in cyber-attacks in the first quarter of 2020.

In fact, during Covid 19, a sophisticated form of phishing appeared in many inboxes. It contained a malicious link that sent out a virus. But this is countered with the help of implementing cybersecurity measures. There are many types of SSL certificates to pick from, but a popular recommendation is the comodo SSL certificate for all beginners. Let us explore more about them.



About SSL Certificate

One of the most predominant features of an SSL certificate is to convert any website domain from HTTP to HTTPS. It is a data file that is in the original server. They help make SSL/TLS encryption that keeps information under wraps. It helps to encrypt the traffic on your website while identifying the server's identity.

It works like a virtual lock and key mechanism where the SSL certificate digitally binds the files with the cryptographic key. So, when the webserver is activated, the HTTPS and padlocks only allow secure web servers. It essentially protects the server name, domain name, and hostname, but it is not limited. It also helps in binding or encrypting the organization's identity.

It is an investment for almost any organization because it secures the connection between the organization's server (their website) to the internet browser. All SSL certificates function the same way. If you are considering using one, an affordable option to start with is the Comodo SSL Certificate.



How Does It Work?

An SSL certificate gives recorded data an extra level of protection through encryption. So, what information does it encrypt? Right from email addresses, passwords, names, financial data, etc. It digitally binds all information and provides a useless output for anyone who tries to intercept it. Let us dive into the technicalities of how SSL certificates function.

An SSL certificate uses a component called public-key cryptography. These keys are long strings of generated numbers. Essentially, a public key is a component that is already in the original server and the public domain. So, any data that enters is well encrypted. It is the safest option and a minimum required level of security required for just about any website.



Need for SSL Certificate

Investing in an SSL certificate provides many benefits. It goes beyond encryption for website visitors and the website owners. Many people or organizations should enjoy the various benefits they enjoy by investing in SSL Certificates. Here are a few:



1) Acts like a lock that all data requires:

A website is essentially a file on the owner's computer. Visitors access those files and are easily able to view the website on their device. A website invites other web users to access files on your server, so an SSL certificate is like a security binding. It keeps any threats or unsecured connections away that can create trouble. It helps safeguard the data and the website owner's server. It also helps protect payment details and financial data as well. For any website that is accepting payment, they need to meet some criteria.



2) Bridges trust between website viewer and web owner:

In this current day and age, just about anyone can own a website. Regardless, a good website should win the trust of its viewers. An SSL certificate ensures that a website is a secure one. Some SSL certificates verify if the domain name belongs to the stated owner. For some website tech-savvy users, the SSL certificate allows them to verify information, therefore reinforcing trust and validity.



3) Better for Marketing:

If a website is secure or safe, it is easy to rope new users to the platform. Another bonus is that an SSL certificate is that it helps with SEO. An SSL certificate reflects security in the domain name itself. It also means that Google's SEO algorithm can view it too. An SSL certificate in this way can boost a website's SEO ranking.



Conclusion:

An SSL certificate is one of the many security measures you can invest in as a website or business owner. For a good starting point, use the Comodo SSL Certificate, track the progress, understand your website’s access points, and build a security strategy for your website. An SSL certificate surely can make or break a data-driven website.

